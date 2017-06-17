IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t keep your opinions to yourself over the coming 12 months, though some of those you disagree with may wish that you had! The fact is you have a huge desire to express yourself. Why not be creative about it? Write a book or compose a song.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Uranus in your sign will give strength to your ideas, and not a few of them will be outrageous, but you must be aware of where the dividing line between reality and fantasy actually falls. You will know if you have stepped over it – it will hurt!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Yes, it is better to look for a compromise solution rather than risk a feud dragging on forever, but there is a danger this weekend that you will give too much ground. Decide what you can and cannot live with and refuse to go any further.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Your popularity will soar over the next 48 hours, and seeing as you were everyone’s best friend to begin with that means you’ll be touching on celebrity status. Don’t let the adulation go to your head. Popularity can have its downside too.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

There may have been trouble on the work front in recent days but the good news is it has not affected you directly. Now, however, you are being asked to take sides, which is something you want to avoid. Keep your distance, whatever it takes.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

It may be tempting to get friends and family members to do things for you this weekend but if you want them done right then you must do them yourself. Roll up your sleeves and get stuck in. You will enjoy the challenge.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

A sun-Uranus link warns you may go over the top in showing your appreciation for, or annoyance with, a work colleague over the next 48 hours. Whatever they have done – or have not done – keep your reaction to it away from extremes.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Go your own way and do you own thing this weekend and don’t worry in the slightest if some people say you are going too far. What they really mean, of course, is that they wish they possessed your courage and spirit of adventure.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You can always find excuses for not doing anything but there is a genuine reason why you should hold back from starting something new. Uranus, planet of upheaval, suggests that what needs changing will be changed for you – so why work up a sweat?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

What you start over the next few days could make you a lot of money at some stage down the line, but it will take dedication and hard work to get from where you are now to where you want to be. Keep your focus and make it happen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

According to the planets you are about to be rewarded for efforts you made in the dim and distant past. You may have forgotten about them but the universe has not, so enjoy the surprise and then get back to work so you enjoy many more in the future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

This weekend’s link between the sun in your fellow air sign of Gemini and Uranus, your ruler, means you can go where you want to go and do what you want to do. Within limits? No. For the time being at least there are no limits!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

If you have a hunch about something this weekend you must follow it all the way. Cosmic activity in the family and financial areas of your chart indicates big rewards for those who have the courage to trust their instincts. Go for it!

