IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Uranus link on your birthday will encourage you to look for solutions in places you tend to overlook. The more others complain that you are straying outside the bounds of what they consider “normal” the more successful you are likely to be.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You will need to assert your authority over the next few days and especially around the time that both the sun and Mercury change signs on Wednesday. Don’t let anyone question your right to lead, at home or at work – because you’ve earned it.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The pace of life is about to pick up dramatically and during the second half of the coming week it may get so hectic that even you have trouble keeping up. Don’t worry: your rivals will still be slower and you’ll still be number one.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

If you need to make some quick cash you will find ways to do it, but make sure your methods are ethical. You certainly should not act on the assumption that for you to gain big-time someone else has to lose big-time. It simply isn’t true.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The old solar year is coming to an end and when both the sun and Mercury move into your sign in midweek it will feel as if you have been born again. Leave the old you behind and become the creative individual you are destined to be.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

It’s not like you to be so unsure of yourself but with Mars moving through the most sensitive area of your chart at the moment you seem to believe that you are surrounded by enemies. You’re not, of course, but the feeling may be hard to shake.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You have so many ideas and so much to offer the world but too often you hold back and let others take the lead. That must now change. Get your act together and do something that grabs the headlines over the next seven days.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

So many things are changing in your life now. Should you be worried? Not in the slightest. Everything that occurs is, was and always will be part of the cosmic plan, so take events as they come and follow that inner voice which guides you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in and around your fellow water sign of Cancer is so favourable now that there is almost nothing you cannot do. This is the ideal time to start a new project, one that showcases your unique skills and talents. You’re a winner Scorpio!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Don’t worry too much if something you treasure goes out of your life over the next few days because what comes in to replace it will be infinitely more valuable. The changes now taking place are for the best in the long-term.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Let that special someone know how much you care. If you are typical of your sign you tend to take it for granted that partners and loved ones are aware of your feelings, but even if they are it’s still nice to remind them occasionally.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The load you have to carry will get even heavier over the next few days but don’t worry, you are strong enough to bear it. Both physically and emotionally you will be pushed to the limits, but that’s okay because your limits don’t have to be fixed.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The sun and Mercury join Mars in the most dynamic area of your chart in midweek and almost immediately you will feel a huge surge of energy. Make sure you direct it into activities that are productive. You can make the world a better place.

