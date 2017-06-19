IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter, planet of success but also excess, is strong on your birthday this year, so you need to be careful what kind of plans you make – and how you put them into effect. Make sure you know what you are doing before you actually do it.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You may want to splash out on something costly but before you do you must ask yourself if you can afford it. Something will happen later in the week that may require you to come up with a large amount of cash quickly. Don’t leave yourself short.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Don’t worry if nothing much seems to be happening at the moment because in a matter of days life will be moving at breakneck speed again. Rest up as much as you can today and tomorrow because you are going to need lots of energy.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

The information you have been keeping to yourself is unlikely to remain secret for much longer, so start preparing for when it becomes public knowledge. Don’t try to deny what you know – own the information and make it work for you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Your powers of persuasion are excellent at the moment and will get even better over the next few days. However, it is important that you use words in ways that not only benefit you but benefit other people as well. Multiple voices are better than one.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Your schedule is too demanding and you are attempting too many things. That is the message of the stars for you as the new week begins and if you are smart you will heed it and start making adjustments. Physically and mentally you need to slow down.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

This is a good time for you and it will get even better over the next few days as both the sun and Mercury, your ruling planet, move in your favour again. Others will try to hold you back but you must not let them. Dare to be adventurous.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Don’t let joint money matters cause you too much concern. With your ruling planet Venus moving through the wealth area of your chart things will work out for the best in the long-term even if you have to make a few short-term cutbacks.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Yes, someone has been saying and doing things that are deliberately harmful but try not to get worked up about it. Most likely they are hoping you will lose your cool and overreact. Don’t give them the satisfaction. Stay in control at all times.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You don’t have to be full of energy and enthusiasm every minute of every day and what happens over the next 24 hours will persuade you to take it easy this week – well, easy by your standards at least. Let others do the heavy lifting for a change.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

All sorts of opportunities will be coming your way over the next few days. All you have to decide is which of them to take advantage of and which of them to ignore. The cosmic omens are all on your side now, so get busy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You may have good reason to feel hard done by but if you get caught up in petty disputes today you may find it almost impossible to get yourself out of them again. You’ve got better things to do with your time than argue with idiots.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Your talent for flattery will get you everywhere this week. Tell those who have what you want how much they mean to you and how much you appreciate their efforts – and they will bend over backwards to accommodate your needs.

