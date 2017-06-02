IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The world needs people who believe in something bigger than their individual selves and that’s where you come in. Your birthday chart urges you – begs you in fact – to get involved in issues of global importance. Your input will make a real difference.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Life is too short to hold grudges, and you have more important things to do anyway, so forget about what someone has said or done and move forward, together or on your own. The next few days will bring big opportunities – be ready for them.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

If someone tries to give you advice you don’t want today don’t get angry with them. Listen politely, thank them for their counsel and promise that you will take their views into consideration – then do what you were going to do anyway.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You may not be the sort who likes to plan ahead in any great detail but it will pay you to work out every step you are going to take. If you jump into a situation you know little about you will almost certainly fall flat on your face.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart encourages you to confront your fears rather than ignore them. The simple fact is you cannot keep pretending that your anxieties do not exist. Deal with them or they will keep reappearing.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You may want to get involved in some kind of cause but before you commit yourself it might be a smart move to work out how much it is going to cost you in terms of time, energy and money. Maybe your resources would be better invested elsewhere.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If your sixth sense tells you to take a risk of some sort don’t hesitate, just go for it and to hell with the consequences. Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart will point you in the right direction – but it’s you who has to march.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Make sure you are aware of all the facts of a certain situation, because if there is something you have missed it could cost you dear. If you have to sign anything of a legal nature today read the small print carefully – then read it again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You may be in a less than positive mood at the moment but in a matter of days your outlook on life will be much more positive. Between now and Sunday, when Mars moves in your favour, enjoy your own company and stay out of harm’s way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may be preoccupied with your own needs at the moment but if a friend or family member comes to you for advice you must stop what you are doing and help them. Later in the month the roles will be reversed, so get in their good books.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

If you have been pushing yourself beyond your natural limits in recent weeks – and you have – then you will need to adjust the balance between work time and leisure time today and over the weekend. Take a break before you break something!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Creatively and romantically you are on a high at the moment and you could go even higher over the next two or three days. Stay focused on your No. 1 aim and don’t let anything distract you. The future is what you choose to make of it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Be careful what you say today because it will be all to easy to let slip information that really should have stayed secret. Knowledge is power and if too many people know what you are up to your rivals could hear about it and disrupt your plans.

