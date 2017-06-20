IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The coming year will bring opportunities aplenty, so start thinking of ways you can enrich yourself, financially and emotionally. If you are in the market for love there is every possibility that you will find “the one” – or, more likely, they will find you.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

It may seem as if certain people are out to get you but is that really the case or is it more that your own negative attitude is warping your outlook? Most likely it’s the latter, so stop worrying. Most people want to see you do well.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Bite your tongue and refuse to show any reaction when others start saying things that you know are not true. If it helps them feel good about themselves to make outrageous claims then let them get on with it – so long as it doesn’t hurt you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You don’t have to be at the front of the queue each and every time. You don’t have to show the world that you are a better leader than everyone else. Sit back and let other people make the running today – you will feel better for it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Time is not a factor in what you have to do, so don’t let others put pressure on you by pointing at the clock. If what you are working on is important – and it most certainly is – then you must give yourself as much time as you need.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Someone will take you into their confidence today and no matter how tempted you may be to pass the information on to your friends you must keep it to yourself. If you show you can be trusted now there will be more secrets for you later on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

A friend will need your help today and you must assist them, even if it means disrupting your social life. If you let them down, for whatever reason, your conscience will nag at you and your social life won’t be much fun anyway.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

A friend is in need of cheering up and you are the one who can bring the smile back to their face. Your infectious good humour will have them smiling in no time. Make it your mission to spread happiness in all directions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

If you get the urge to change the direction in which you are moving over the next 24 hours by all means do so. Some people may think you’re crazy to give up such a safe route but the fact is you have never been more rational.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

It may seem as if things are falling apart around you but that is an illusion caused by your inability to see the big picture. You need to rediscover your faith in the fact that life is essentially benevolent. Everything that happens is good in its own way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign of Cancer over the next few days will remind you that you are both loved and respected. Family and friends and work colleagues all hold you in high esteem and will find ways to remind you of that fact.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Don’t push too hard to get on top of your workload over the next 24 hours because what happens later in the week will most likely take care of it for you. This is one of those times when you will gain more by taking things easy.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The influence of Venus, planet of attraction, in your chart means others will be looking at you through the eyes of love and will do almost anything you ask of them. Decide what it is you desire, then get them to bring it to you.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

