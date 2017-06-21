IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It’s time to start turning your dreams into realities and with both the sun and Mercury moving in your favor that won’t be hard to do. To start with, focus your energy in a single direction – you will be surprised how quickly success arrives.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Your mind is on the go again – does it ever switch off? – and what you seem to be thinking most about now is your domestic situation. Yes, family matters need to be dealt with but try not to focus on them to the exclusion of everything else.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The sun and Mercury move into the communications area of your chart today, giving your powers of persuasion a major boost. But don’t argue with people who enjoy fighting for the sake of it. You have more important things to do with your time.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Before you confide in a friend ask yourself if you can truly trust them. If there is any doubt at all you would be wise to keep what you know to yourself. If the wrong people get to hear about your plans the consequences could be dire.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The sun moves into your sign today and a new solar year begins. Forget about everything that went before because none of it matters any more. You will have so many marvellous adventures over the coming 12 months. Have the first one today.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

It’s quite likely that you will get emotional about things that most other times you would not be bothered about in the slightest. The sun’s move into the most sensitive area of your chart will encourage you to show your big heart to the world.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You have come a long way in a short space of time and will go further over the next few weeks. However, you will have to rely on other people more than you did before. The fact is there is only so much any one person can do alone.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Not only does the sun move into the career area of your chart today but mind planet Mercury does too. And with Mars energizing the ambitious side of your nature as well you can’t help but be pushy. Good. Let others know you mean business.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in one of the more adventurous areas of your chart means you will be making all sorts of plans. Not everyone will be happy with your new-found sense of adventure but what others think is of no concern – it’s what you want that matters.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may feel a bit lost today as people you have relied on in the past no longer seem to be there for you any more. Maybe you should take it as a sign that you need to take more responsibility, especially where money matters are concerned.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

It may seem as if your rivals hold all the cards at the moment but there is still plenty you can do to influence events. Start by forming alliances with those whose outlook is similar to your own. You’ll win if you are part of a team.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The sun’s entry into the work and well-being area of your chart means you must pay more attention to your physical and mental health. You have been remarkably busy of late and it is beginning to take its toll. In a nutshell, slow down!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The sun moves into the most dynamic area of your chart today and suddenly it will seem as if everything is going your way again. Most likely it was going your way before as well, only your outlook was too negative to recognize that fact.

