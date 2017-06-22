IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make it your priority over the next 12 months to widen and deepen your thinking, even if it takes you into areas which some people say are best avoided. The space between the stars won’t go to those who are too fearful to be different.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

For some strange reason you feel the need to open up and let others know what is going on in your head and your heart. Just be careful someone does not use that information in a way that harms you. Secrecy is not always a bad thing.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You know what you are talking about but can you be sure that others know what you are talking about? Make sure the words you use today can be easily understood by those who, unlike you, have only a limited grasp of the facts.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

If someone is in need of assistance today you will dive in and help them, but don’t expect to get much in the way of thanks. Some people take it as a sign of shame if they need a helping hand. There is no need to embarrass them further.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You may be tempted to say something controversial today, just to see how those around you react. Whether or not you believe in what you are saying is beside the point – you enjoy the look of shock on the faces of those whose opinions are fixed.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The planets warn if you chase too hard after success over the next few days you may drive it away from you. You need to master the art of not taking life too seriously while, at the same time, being serious about your ambitions.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You hate it when people cannot make up their minds about simple things and, yes, you are going to encounter a few of them today. There is no point getting angry about it because that will only make them dither all the more. Pretend you don’t mind.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You may be of the opinion that attack is the best form of defence, and you may be right, but with Mars moving through the career area of your chart such an attitude could make you enemies. Do you really need to be so aggressive?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Many people try to avoid thinking about the big issues of the day, but you think of nothing else. The only danger today is that you may think too hard and end up with a massive headache. Rather that though than you don’t think at all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The safest course of action today is to believe that what you are being told is only half the story. Someone is trying to confuse you by making a big issue of one thing while ignoring a more important topic. Don’t let them get away with it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The more certain individuals try to get you involved in activities that have no real purpose to them the more you must resist. They can waste their time on trivialities if they so wish but you have more important matters to grapple with.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

What you need to remember today is that you are free to think, and say, whatever you please. Anyone who tries to tell you otherwise must be treated with the contempt they deserve. Your opinions are always valid, no matter what your critics say.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You may know a lot about a certain situation but you don’t know everything and must not pretend that you do. There is sure to be someone out there who knows more than you and if you make unproven claims today they could make you look silly.

