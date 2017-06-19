IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You are at a crossroads and need to decide whether to move ahead or to turn left or right. If you look back over the past year you will find clues as to where you should now be going. Remember, life is an adventure or it is nothing.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

What happens over the next 48 hours will wake you up to the fact that what you have been obsessing about for so long is simply not worth the trouble. You should know by now there is one thing only to fear and that is fear itself.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

A new moon in the most outgoing area of your chart will bring out the wild side in your nature today and over the weekend. That mask you wear to make others think you are ultra conservative will slip big time – and about time too!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

If you need to boost your earning power now is the time to stop talking about it and start doing the things that will make it happen. Cosmic activity in the money area of your chart will bring new opportunities to make your fortune.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

This is potentially one of the best times of the year for you and if you are bold it could be one of the best times of your life. Don’t worry about what others might think of your actions – the consequences will be wonderful, not woeful.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The upcoming new moon will have you imagining all sorts of weird and wonderful things. Don’t take any of them too seriously. What happens over the next few days may be chaotic but in the long-term it will most likely do you some good.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You need to get over the idea that playing safe is the best thing to do. This weekend’s new moon will encourage you to take the kind of risks that the typical Virgo tries to avoid. If you do, it shouldn’t be long before you see positive results.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart makes all things possible, so don’t sit at home twiddling your thumbs, get out into the world and get yourself noticed. The key, as always, is timing. Take action now and good things will occur.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Follow your instincts over the next two or three days, no matter what strange directions they may take you. If you are in need of a vacation then pack your bag and go. You don’t need a reason and you don’t need to ask for permission.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Why is everyone being so nice to you? What are they up to? A more pertinent question might be: why are you being so suspicious? If strangers go out of their way to compliment you, go out of your way to compliment them back.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign is stirring things up and by the time Mars squares up to Jupiter on Sunday there will be chaos in various areas. But on this occasion chaos is good as it sweeps away conditions that are no longer right for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The time has come to break free of restrictions that once held you up but which are now holding you back. It may not please others that you have decided to go your own way but that’s not important – what matters is that you are free at last.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

A new moon in the most dynamic area of your chart, combined with the influence of Mars, means this is no ordinary time. Whatever else you do or don’t do over the next few days be original in both thought and action. Let your free spirit soar.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error