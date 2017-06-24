IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be remarkably adventurous over the coming 12 months. A new moon on your birthday, coupled with Mars in your sign, means you are open to new experiences, both in your private life and in your career. The world belongs to you – so enjoy it.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

A domestic issue that has been causing you problems should resolve itself over the course of the weekend. What you thought was a major concern will most likely turn out to be of only minor importance, so stop worrying and start living.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You can and you should be an inspiration to those around you over the next 48 hours. The fact is others look up to you as the kind of person who gets things done, who never gives in, who has self-belief. How you wish it were true!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You wish things would stay as they are but with so much cosmic activity taking place this weekend that may be a wish too far. There is no need to worry though. On the contrary, far from fearing change you should be welcoming it with open arms.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Today’s new moon in your sign is followed by a powerful Mars-Jupiter link tomorrow, a combination that will give you the courage to make those lifestyle changes you know are so necessary. The time for thinking is past – now you must act.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You may be shocked by what a friend or family member gets up to over the next few days but no matter how outrageously they may behave you must support them. It’s not as if you have no experience of pushing boundaries a bit too far!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

A friend or family member will surprise you with an idea that you would usually reject out of hand but, on this occasion, it seems strangely attractive. Is it worth pursuing? Maybe, maybe not, but you won’t know until you give it a try.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

This is a great time for starting new projects but don’t get carried away and do things that have no hope of working out in the long-term. Enthusiasm is a wonderful quality, and you have plenty of it, but common sense matters too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

It’s fortunate that you like surprises because there will be a few over the next few days. The good news is that almost all of them will work in your favor. Cosmic activity in your fellow water sign of Cancer will both inspire and protect you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You need to keep your wits about you this weekend because someone out there is aiming to take liberties. Be firm but fair with everyone you deal with and ignore any sob stories you hear as it’s highly unlikely you are being told the truth.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Someone you meet will inspire you to broaden your mental outlook as well as your physical horizons. By looking at life in new and exciting ways you will realize how much you have been missing – and start acting in a more adventurous manner.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You desperately need to break free of habits and routines that are holding you back and both today’s new moon and tomorrow’s Mars-Jupiter link will help. The experience does not have to be painful, so long as you initiate changes yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Don’t hold back out of suspicion or fear – get out into the world and get stuck in to whatever activity takes your fancy. You may or may not only get the one life but don’t risk looking back one day and wishing you had done more.

