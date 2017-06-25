IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Jupiter link on your birthday will boost both your energy and your enthusiasm – and therefore your chances of success – but it will also make you more reckless than you need to be. If you look before you leap you’ll be okay. If not . . .

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You won’t stand for any kind of interference in your personal affairs over the next few days and anyone who sticks their nose where it isn’t wanted is sure to regret it. It’s strange how some people never seem to learn to mind their own business!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Something unexpected will disrupt your schedule as the new week begins and you won’t be happy about it. But don’t lose your cool and snap at people who are not to blame. You should be big enough to take setbacks in your stride.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Try not to get distracted by insignificant issues. There may be all sorts of interesting stuff going on in your neighbourhood at the moment but how much of it is relevant to your long-term goals? Focus entirely on career and money matters this week.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

An unexpected offer may surprise you this week but after thinking about it for a bit you will most likely come to the conclusion that it’s not for you. You have already mapped out your path to success – all you have to do now is follow it.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Someone you usually get along with seems a bit cold and distant at the moment but don’t let it worry you. They are going through one of those phases when the world seems more gray and miserable than it really is. They’ll snap out of it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Why are you allowing little things to annoy you so much? Maybe it’s because you are putting yourself under too much pressure, both at home and at work, and now you are finding it hard to cope. Go easier on yourself Virgo – you’re only human!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

There are a lot of aggressive people out there at the moment and with Mars and Jupiter at odds with each other it’s quite likely you will fall out with one or more of them. Don’t hold back. Fight your corner. Don’t ever be an easy touch.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

It would be nice if everyone was as practical and professional as you but it isn’t going to happen so don’t waste your time pretending. What other people do matters, of course, but what you do matters more. Do the right thing and do it brilliantly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Even if you are the sort of Sag who never loses your temper an aggressive Mars-Jupiter link is sure to make you angry about something this week. Whatever it is, get a grip on yourself and count slowly to 10 – then take practical steps to put things right again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

If you really cannot stand being in a certain person’s company at the moment then go off by yourself for a while. If you don’t there is sure to be a major falling out before the end of the week, and both of you can do without that.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

If something does not work out the way you expected it to this week you must accept the situation. If you get angry it will only make matters worse, so stay cool and refuse to act as if life is conspiring against you. You’re more grown up than that.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

According to the planets you have got the wrong end of the stick about something and until you recognize that fact and adjust your understanding you won’t get very far. Make sure the way you interpret the world is based on reality, not wishful thinking.

