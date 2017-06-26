IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Neptune link on your birthday will boost your imaginative powers and make you want to explore more of the world. You have played safe long enough – now you must throw caution to the cosmic wind and let that same wind guide you.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

What happens today will inspire you to try again at something that has been causing you considerable torment. The planets indicate you will make a success of it this time around and the satisfaction you feel will be huge because of the effort it took.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Something in your life that you thought had gone irrevocably wrong will start to go right again as from today. Looking back you will understand that there was never any doubt that you would succeed in the end. Next time, try not to be so pessimistic.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You are who you are for a reason and you do what you do because something deep inside drives you in that direction. Believe in yourself and believe that you were put on this planet to make a positive difference – and you will.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You have wasted a lot of time and energy trying to understand a person who clearly does not want to be understood. Most likely it is their elusiveness that makes them so attractive to you, so why would you want to unravel the mystery?

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Both in your personal life and in your work you must make more of an effort to get past your natural suspicions and believe that everyone you meet is a potential friend. You certainly don’t need rivals – you’ve got enough of those already!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Your money situation will improve dramatically over the next few days, which is very good news. It might have improved earlier if you had not been too scared to take chances. Sometimes it pays to be cautious but this is not one of those times.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Listen to a friend’s advice, even if what they have to say is not what you were hoping to hear. They can see the situation from a wider viewpoint and if you ignore their warnings you will only have yourself to blame if things go wrong.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

The influence of Mars is making you want to do outrageous things but your generally cautious nature is holding you back. You need to get past that caution and break a few rules, especially those that limit your ability to express your ideas.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

If you look at what is going on around you closely today you will see something that others have missed. That will put you at an advantage when it comes to making decisions about work and money. Make what you see pay.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You must deal quickly and resolutely with whatever challenges come your way over the next few days. Moaning about how unfair life is won’t change a thing – the only thing that will is rolling up your sleeves and getting stuck in.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Someone you meet over the next few days could be of enormous benefit to you, so it’s important that you make them feel welcome. First impressions may not be that great but give it time – they will grow on you as the week progresses.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Something you hear today will bring the smile back to your face and also remind you that fearing the worst never makes any sense. Think and act as if you are the luckiest person in the world. It’s actually not that far from the truth.

