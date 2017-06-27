IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will find yourself at odds with people who support the status quo over the coming year and that’s good because they need shaking up a bit. You are the sort who, when you find a cause to fight for, don’t stop fighting until you have won.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Why so downbeat? Why so distrustful? Whatever the reason you need to get over it because there are all sorts of openings and opportunities available to you now. Also, if you need assistance with a family problem, just ask. You’ll get it.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Keep routine tasks to a minimum today because your time would be better used improving a relationship of some kind. You may be a touch shy by nature but that is not an excuse to hide yourself away behind a mountain of work.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You seem more willing than usual to overlook other people’s faults and failings. Whatever the cause of your mellow mood you are advised to keep it going as long as you can. Life is more enjoyable when you’re loving and forgiving.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Although the sun, Mars and Mercury are all moving through your sign now you must not take anything for granted. Today’s Mercury-Jupiter link warns that not everything is what it seems, so think twice before taking a gamble that might not pay off.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Something is going to happen whether you want it to or not and the sooner you come to terms with that fact the better. All you can do now is adapt and survive, which for someone of your intelligence and talent should be easy to do.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Are you following the ideals you claim to live by? At some point over the next 24 hours you will have to make a choice between following those ideals and maybe losing out financially, or ignoring them for the sake of an easy life and an easy profit.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Because you get bored more easily than most people you will need to work on something that requires your full emotional and intellectual input today. If not, you may find yourself dealing with trivial issues and trivial people – and that’s a waste.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Today’s Mercury-Jupiter aspect will help you overcome worries and woes that have been holding you back for no good reason. A few moments thought will be all it takes to realize that you have been wasting your time on phantom anxieties.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may be outgoing by nature but you can also be touchy about certain things and if someone probes one of your sore spots today you may overreact. That, in turn, will make it easier for your rivals to manipulate you. Don’t let it happen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

There may have been times of late when it seemed as if the world was against you but you know that isn’t true. What happens today will convince you that you have plenty of friends – and not nearly as many critics as you seem to believe.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Stop trying to control everything that happens and let fate guide you. That applies especially to work and financial matters where, the planets suggest, it is quite safe to let others lead the way – you won’t lose out professionally or financially.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart makes it seem as if all things are possible, and indeed they are, but today’s Mercury-Jupiter link warns you must not take too much for granted. Plan what you are going to do well in advance.

