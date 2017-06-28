IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you want to draw a line under the past and start again from scratch then this is the time. But you must be ruthlessly honest with yourself about your abilities and what you can hope to achieve. Make sure your goals are always within reach.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

If you join forces with people whose motives you know nothing about you could be letting yourself in for some trouble. You don’t have to be unduly suspicious but you must certainly do some background checks. Don’t risk damaging your reputation.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Yes, the truth hurts sometimes but that’s what makes it so valuable. If someone, a relative or a friend, tells you something you need to know about yourself today don’t send them away with a flea in their ear. Thank them for caring enough to say it!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You will come under a great deal of pressure to give up today but you must ignore it. Others may say you have no way of winning and might as well face the inevitable but the battle is never lost while there is still some fight left in you!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Today’s Mars-Mercury union in your sign will encourage you to speak up about the things that matter to you. Yes, almost certainly you will annoy people in positions of power, but no matter. Your passion is more than a match for their negativity.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

A decision you take over the next 24 hours will have far-reaching consequences, so think carefully about it and don’t do anything until you are sure it’s the right thing for you. And if you can’t be sure? Then do nothing at all. You don’t have to act.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Are your ambitions reasonable or are you expecting too much of yourself? That is the question you need to answer today and you must be honest with yourself. Take a look at your goals from a rigorously logical standpoint. Emotion must not come into it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Others may try to talk you out of what you are planning but don’t listen to them. Only you know what it is you want out of life and only you know what must be done to make your dreams come true – therefore only your viewpoint counts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

A Mars-Mercury link in one of the most dynamic areas of your chart means you don’t have to settle for second best, either professionally or in your private life. If you feel like pushing boundaries then go for it. No one is going to stop you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Those around you may be wrapped in thoughts of doom and gloom but you have no intention of succumbing to negative thinking. The events of the world are of secondary importance – life is what you choose to make of it, today and every day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You will do best today if you join forces with people who share your ambitions. However, you must also make sure that you are able to get along on a personal level. If there is a clash of personalities you might be better off on your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The only danger today is that someone may persuade you to work so hard for them that you have no time and no energy left to work for yourself. Don’t let that happen. Your needs must always come first. It’s not selfish, it’s just common sense.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Yes, someone is making life difficult for you but maybe they feel they have a good reason for doing so. With Mercury energizing your ruler Neptune it might be worth your while making an effort to see things from their point of view.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error