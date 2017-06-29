IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Work isn’t everything and that fact will crop up again and again over the coming 12 months. Yes, of course, you have to make money to keep body and soul together but you must not let that become the focus of your existence. Love matters too.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Don’t worry too much if someone you consider a friend turns against you today. You may be dismayed that they no longer support you but in the greater scheme of things it’s no big deal. They’re allowed to have doubts – and you’re allowed to ignore them.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You will say something today that stirs up the kind of feelings it might be better to suppress. Don’t be surprised if the situation spirals out of control and it is you who is on the defensive. Maybe you should just keep quiet!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

If you don’t feel happy about what a friend or relative is proposing then don’t get involved with it. You may feel a bit guilty at leaving them to face the consequences alone but you are under no obligation to always be there for them.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

If you recently got involved in a scheme of some kind on the work front then what happens today will make it abundantly clear that you made the wrong choice. There is no point getting angry about it – just put it down to experience and move on.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Today’s cosmic picture warns that a deal you are being offered is not as simple or as clear-cut as it seems. Dig into the details more than you have done so far and make sure you are not being set up to be the financial fall guy.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Your confidence may be high at the moment but you need to remind yourself that too much self-belief is not always a good thing. The only constant thing in life is change and there will be plenty of it over the next week or so. Are you ready?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Your rivals may delight in making comments that they hope will undermine your confidence but you’re not that easily manipulated. They can only hurt you if you allow them to hurt you, so ignore them and carry on with your plans.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

If someone you don’t usually get along with says something nice to you today don’t automatically assume that they are trying to lull you into a false sense of security. It could just be that they think you should be friends rather than enemies.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

If you need some time for yourself then take it. You don’t have to ask anyone’s permission to go off on your own, not are you under any obligation to follow a path that bores you. Act as you see fit today, or maybe don’t act at all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You are not now nor have you ever been a victim, so stop feeling sorry for yourself and get your act together. Saturn in the most sensitive area of your chart may be getting you down but you can override its influence if you want to. Think happy!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Are you out of step with those around you, or are they out of step with you? You believe it’s the latter, of course, but it could be you who has got the wrong end of the stick this time. Not even an Aquarius can be right every time.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Someone you meet on your travels will have a major influence on the way you look at the world. There could even be a romance angle involved if you are both single. You may not be soul mates exactly but you are certainly on the same wavelength.

