IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Jupiter link on your birthday is a wonderful omen of success and all you have to do to enjoy a really good year is to be flexible and fearless and let fate guide both your head and your heart. Life is good and getting better by the hour.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You may now be having second thoughts about something you previously thought was the best thing since sliced bread, but don’t make any hard or fast decisions about it just yet. More options are about to present themselves, so stay flexible.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

It’s good that you have strong opinions but it’s not good if you expect everyone to agree with you. It’s also leaving you wide open to disappointment. By all means speak your mind this weekend but be aware that others have minds too.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Someone you meet for the first time will make a big impression on you over the next 48 hours, which is nice, but don’t let it inflate into hero worship. They may have a handsome face and a pleasant voice but that does not guarantee their honesty.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

What’s done is done and cannot be undone, so stop wishing things had been different. Where you are now and where you intend to be in the future are the only things that matter – and Mars moving into your sign will give you the courage to be bold.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You will get all the help you need, and more, if you reach out to those around you. There is absolutely no reason why you should suffer in silence – the moment you seek assistance there will be a queue of people eager to support you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Relationship issues will loom large this weekend and for best results you must leave the object of your affection in no doubt at all how much you care for them. But don’t go overboard about it – love is one thing, emotionalism is quite another.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Do you work harder and make more money, or do you ease up and spend more time with your family and friends? Only you can decide but as Mars moves into the career area of your chart this weekend it may well be that work comes first.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

There is a danger that the cautious side of your nature will get the upper hand over the next 48 hours. Yes, of course, you should be careful, especially about money, but with Mars moving in your favour you can afford to take a few risks as well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Don’t let people with a negative outlook on life get you down. There may be many bad things going on in the world but overall it is still a wonderful place. Others can look on the dark side if they want but you are made of happier stuff.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Get up, get out and get chatting with as wide a range of people as you can. The more you are on the move this weekend the more likely it is you will discover something to your advantage. You will make some really good friends as well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Don’t let work commitments hold you back from having a good time. They may restrict your options somewhat but if you organize what you have to do sensibly you can still have fun with your friends. Draw up a schedule and stick to it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

As Mars moves into your fellow water sign of Cancer this weekend you will find it easier than usual to let others see your vulnerable side. Usually you might be embarrassed to be so open but not now. Everyone has feelings, especially a Pisces.

