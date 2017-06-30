IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It doesn’t matter that you don’t have much backing for what you intend to do over the coming 12 months – it matters only that you believe in yourself and that you intend to push ahead with your project regardless. At least you won’t have to share the glory!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

A friend who is usually very self-controlled will get emotional today but you must not react in an emotional way yourself. Take what they say or do in your stride and don’t hold it against them. They should be back to normal very soon.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You don’t have to explain yourself to anybody. If someone demands to know what you have been up to in recent days you must tell them to mind their own business. Once you start making excuses for yourself there will be no end to it.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

With Mercury, your ruler, opposing power planet Pluto today it’s likely that an authority figure will tell you that something cannot be done. They’re wrong, it can be done and it must be done and their negativity won’t stop you from doing it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

If you let your feelings get the better of you over the next 24 hours you will most likely regret it later on. Use your head today and keep your emotions under strict control. They must not be allowed to cloud your vision in any way.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You can’t keep still of late. Why is that? Whatever the reason you will find that you have to slow down, maybe even stop, at some stage today. Even a Leo cannot move at top speed indefinitely, so give yourself a break before you break something.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If you buy something costly over the next few days you may end up paying for it several times over, so don’t go mad. You don’t have to spend lots of money to have a good time, you just need to share a few laughs with your friends.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

There may have been a succession of minor crises in recent days, and it’s quite likely there will be another one today, but nothing major will come of them so don’t be alarmed. Stay calm and keep your mind fixed on the long-term prize.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Yes, it would appear that someone has taken advantage of you but there is no need to get mad about it. The situation is unlikely to cost you much and could even be of benefit in that it reminds you not to devolve power to others too easily.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You are rushing all over the place but not actually getting much done. The planets indicate the time has come to slow down a bit and use your energy more efficiently. Aim to get 80 per cent of results from just twenty per cent of effort.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

With mind planet Mercury opposing Pluto in your sign this is probably not the best time to start a new project. If you are planning to launch a creative endeavour of some sort it will pay you to wait until the early part of next week.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Resist the temptation to take risks, especially those that might cost you money if they go wrong. The planets warn that a friend’s latest project may not be as wonderful as they think it is, so don’t believe them if they say it’s the next big thing.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Act confident even if you don’t feel confident today. With mind planet Mercury at odds with Pluto you must not give others the impression that you are anxious about what you are doing together. As always you’ll find a way to muddle through.

