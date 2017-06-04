IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Neptune link on your birthday will do wonders for your imaginative powers but it will also play havoc with your ability to see things as they are, rather than as you wish they might be. Think creatively by all means but think logically too.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Your imagination will be working overtime today and during the early part of the new week and that’s good – in fact it’s great. Don’t let others tell you that certain things cannot be done. You’re an Aries: if you can imagine it you can do it.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You must not let friends and friends of friends take advantage of your generous nature. The planets warn you must be on your guard now, even when dealing with people you trust, because their needs and your needs could be entirely different.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

The efforts you put in over the next few days must benefit you, not other people. Yes, of course, you like to be of service but there are times when work colleagues and even loved ones expect too much of you and this could be one of them.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You really don’t have to get everything done now, immediately, this very moment, no matter what other people might tell you. Mars in your sign endows you with huge amounts of energy but you still need to be sensible about how and when you use it.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Be careful who you confide in today because if you reveal too much about yourself it will soon be public knowledge, and that could be embarrassing. This is one of those times when it may be wiser to keep your thoughts, and your feelings, to yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If you want something enough you will find a way to get it today but, later in the month, you may wish you had not been quite so resolute. Is what you desire truly essential, or is it something you think you need but most likely do not?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Use your powers of persuasion to get partners and colleagues to help you today. You have done plenty of favours for them in the past, so they can have no complaints that you now want something back from them. They won’t dare refuse you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Steer clear of confrontation today and during the early part of the new week, because almost certainly you will come off second best. Later this month the sun will move in your favour again, so put your complaints on hold. Time is on your side.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Tread carefully where affairs of the heart are concerned. The planets warn if you throw yourself at someone over the next few days you might regret it later. On the surface you may seem well suited but deep down you are very different people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

No doubt you have a long list of tasks that need doing but before you start on any of them you must get yourself organized. If you go at them in a haphazard fashion you will expend a lot of energy for very little reward. Work smarter.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Take care you don’t overestimate your abilities today. You don’t want to take on something that is too much for you then have your rivals laugh at your misfortune when you have to admit defeat. Know your limits and stay within them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

There may not have been much joy in your life of late but with Mars moving in your favour again you can find reasons to be cheerful if you look for them. You will soon get the chance to make a dream come true, so start making plans.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error