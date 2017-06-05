IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

An extremely active 12-month period awaits you, so pace yourself sensibly and don’t try to do everything at once. Aim high, by all means, but there is no need to jump at the first opportunity which comes along. Play hard to get for a bit.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

If someone who is usually critical of your activities praises you to the skies today you will, of course, be suspicious of their motives. Thank them for their support but don’t fall into the trap of thinking they are on your side in all matters.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You must not allow yourself to be deceived by those who promise success and riches for just a small investment. They say there is a sucker born every minute and if you are not very careful you could end up as this week’s first dupe!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Don’t let anyone persuade you to do things you do not feel 100 per cent happy about. Even if they have some kind of hold over you they have no right to demand that you act against your principles, or your financial interests.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Make sure you are aware of your limits today because the planets warn there is a danger that you could overestimate your abilities and do something disastrous. You can still be bold, of course, but you must stay in touch with reality.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If someone wants to have the last word today then let them have it – it won’t harm you in any way. What might harm you though is if you get into a spat over something trivial in the extreme. You’re bigger than that Leo – much bigger.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If you are smart you will keep your aims and ambitions a closely guarded secret over the next few days. Don’t let anyone, not even your closest friends, know what it is you are up to. Knowledge is power, as is the element of surprise.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

The more someone complains that you don’t seem to trust them the more you can be sure it’s the right stance to take. Remember, just because someone says they are your friend does not mean they have a right to share sensitive information.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Can you trust your senses? Can you be sure that what you see and hear is the truth? The planets warn you need to be on your guard as the new week begins, not from other people but from your own mind’s capacity for self-deceit.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Since when were you the sort of person to allow yourself to be forced into doing things you don’t agree with? Since never, that’s when! Refuse to do anything that strikes you as wrong today, no matter what it might mean for a friendship.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You must keep a sense of perspective today, because it will be easy for minor issues to get inflated way beyond their worth. The planets warn that the line between fact and fantasy is dangerously thin at the moment, so err on the side of caution.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in two of the more dynamic areas of your chart will make the coming week a time to remember. So why are you still so unsure of yourself? Whatever the reason you need to get over it, and fast. Attitude is everything Aquarius!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Recent events may make it seem as if you have bitten off more than you can chew but you are not beaten yet. You may not feel confident about your prospects but if you act confident the planets might yet have a surprise for you.

