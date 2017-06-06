IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be happy-go-lucky by nature but there is a serious side to your nature as well and that side needs to be encouraged over the coming 12 months. What can you do to make your own life, and the lives of others, more meaningful and true?

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You don’t need to make changes just to please other people. The changes they require of you will, of course, benefit them more than you but you are under no obligation to play that game. Stick with your current path – it’s the right one for you.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Venus moves into your sign today, which should have a calming effect on how you approach life and its challenges. Physically and mentally you won’t feel quite so stressed as you have done in recent weeks. Emotionally you’ll be eager for love!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Why are you holding back on what you really think and feel? It’s not like you to be so reticent – usually you want everyone to know why you are right and they are wrong. Whatever the reason you’ll make up for it later. You never stay quiet for long.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Make it your No. 1 priority today to find a secluded spot where you can be at one with your thoughts for a while. This is the ideal time, cosmically speaking, to quiet your mind and look back and learn what you can from the past.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Whatever worries you have at the moment you must reject them and remind yourself that, compared to most people, you still have it easy. Even a fun-loving Leo can get bogged down in negative thoughts, but it won’t take much to get you smiling again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

As Venus, planet of harmony, moves into one of the best areas of your chart today you will be flavour of the month with just about everyone. You won’t have to work hard to charm your way into others’ good books. How can they possibly resist you?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You may have much to do work-wise, but if your head and your heart are pulling you in a more agreeable direction you would be wise to go with the flow. There are two things in life you can never have too much of – love and pleasure.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You may keep your desires under strict control but when they do break through to the surface there is no point trying to deny them. Venus in your opposite sign will bring good things and good people your way. Enjoy each and every one of them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You don’t have to put yourself under so much pressure you know. It’s great that you have such high standards but you don’t have to live up to them every minute of every day. Try not to be so hard on yourself over the next 24 hours.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Make a conscious effort to stand back from what you are doing today so you can see the bigger picture. With Venus, planet of harmony, moving into the most dynamic area of your chart, this is the ideal time to take a more relaxed view of life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Despite what some people might say life is not a zero sum game – there don’t have to be winners and losers. Look for areas where your aims and the aims of those you live and work with complement each other. Then move forward together.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The most important thing now is that you don’t let other people’s fears get to you. For every tale of doom and disaster there are many more of justice and joy. The world is, was and always will be a wonderful place. Believe it, it’s true.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

