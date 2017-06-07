IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You no longer have to follow orders – you are free to make your own plans and come and go as you please. Take what others say you should do next as your starting point – then do the opposite. The only rules that matter are the ones you set for yourself.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You must get out and about today, especially if you have been stuck indoors for a lengthy spell. Find an excuse to take a trip and just go where your wanderlust takes you. If you stay where you are for much longer you might just go mad!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Mercury, planet of the mind, leaves your sign today, which is the universe’s way of telling you that it is time to move on. You have been focused in a single direction for too long – now you must expand your horizons and make your dreams pay.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You will find your voice over the next few days and if those around you have sensitive eardrums they might want to invest in some earplugs. You will be amazed how freely the words flow – and how much of an impact they have.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Not everyone can be as assertive or ambitious as you, so make allowances and don’t get angry with people who can’t keep up with you. In fact, as your mind tends to move faster than your body you may have trouble keeping up with yourself.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

There are so many things you want to change in your world but don’t get carried away. Make sure there are good reasons for what you do over the next few days, because what you change now you may not be able to change back again later.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

As your ruling planet Mercury moves into the career area of your chart today you will find it quite easy to get ahead of your rivals, and once you have got your nose in front they won’t be able to catch up with you again. You’re a winner.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in your fellow air sign of Gemini makes you feel as if you can take on the world and win, and maybe you can, but don’t overdo it. Set yourself goals that are meaningful and don’t think you have to fight each and every little battle.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Someone who knows a great deal about money and business issues will point you in the right direction today and if you are smart you will take their advice. Not even a Scorpio can know it all, so listen and learn and make some cash.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Something you have been worrying about non-stop for weeks, maybe months, will no longer trouble you as from today. Life isn’t nearly as awful as you persuaded yourself to believe, so get past all that negativity and start having fun again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

A change of outlook is needed, especially on the work front where old methods and routines will no longer bring the results you desire. Capricorn may be traditional by nature but you can be original too. Time to start thinking “outside the box”.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

This is potentially one of the best times of the year for you, so get out into the world and have some fun. You may not be able to get started immediately on all the wonderful things you want to do but you can start making plans.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The facts may be on your side but you will still find it hard to persuade others to agree with you, let alone follow your lead. That’s okay. If they want to lose out it’s not your responsibility to stop them. Let them go the wrong way!

