IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Because your mind is always on the go you can find it hard to stick with a single philosophy or set of beliefs. But why should that be a bad thing? If you stay flexible mentally this year you will be the first to profit from new opportunities.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Someone will make you the kind of offer you find hard to refuse today, but refuse it you must. Almost certainly their motive is to make you think they are on your side, when in fact their aim is to relieve you of your hard-earned cash.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Try not to push yourself too hard over the next two or three days. Jupiter in the work area of your chart may make it seem as if you have energy to spare but that’s very misleading. In a nutshell: slow down before you break down.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You may not be in exactly the right place at exactly the right time today but no matter. You will still be close enough to the action to get important things done. This is one of the very best times of the year for you, so make it count.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Focus on what you are good at today and ignore everything else. You have only a limited amount of time and energy at your disposal and you need to get the maximum bang for your buck. Don’t waste your precious resources on trivialities.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You will be put to the test in some way or other between now and the weekend, so stay alert and be ready to move fast both physically and mentally. Don’t back down if a rival is bigger than you – you’ve got what it takes to compete.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Take time out of your busy schedule to look back over the past few months and see how far you have come – most likely a lot further than you imagined was possible. Having set new standards all you have to do now is live up to them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

It may seem as if what is going on in your life at the moment arrived out of the blue but if you give it some thought you will realize it has been building up to this point for some time. Nothing in life ever really happens by chance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

There seems to be a lot of coming and going in your neighbourhood at the moment and it is likely to continue until well into next week. As always, you will be the calm eye at the heart of the storm, watching it all happen without getting involved.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Someone you live with or work alongside is a bit depressed at the moment and you must make it your business to cheer them up as best you can. Remember though that misery loves company – don’t let them bring you down to their level.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Don’t worry if your enthusiasm wanes a bit over the next 24 hours – it’s a natural reaction to the huge efforts you have made in recent weeks. For every up there must be a down, so treat your mind and your body to some much-needed rest.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

As Jupiter, planet of joy, is about to move in your favour again your lust for life will return bigger, better and bolder than before. Forget about what went wrong in the past – it will start going right for you again over the next few days.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You may be easygoing by nature but you do sometimes find it hard to accept that different people have different ways of looking at the world. There will always be those whose opinions you don’t agree with. Don’t take them so seriously today.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error