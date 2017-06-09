IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be tempted to go on a spree as your money situation improves over the next few months but don’t get carried away. Pluto in the wealth area of your chart means you should give more thought to your long-term finances. In other words, start saving.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

If you were hoping to be left alone so you can catch up on your work today you’re out of luck. It seems like everyone wants a piece of you at the moment – which is nice in one way but frustrating in another. Take it in your stride.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Now that Jupiter, planet of expansion, is moving in your favour again you may be tempted to push yourself harder than ever. However, as your work and well-being are so closely linked in your chart don’t overdo it, or you may regret it.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

It’s looking good for you now Gemini and opportunities to get ahead, both in your personal life and in your career, will come thick and fast over the next few days. All you have to do is choose a path and stick to it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Sometimes you just have to accept that something is too much for you and that, it seems, is the message of the planets for you right now. If your way is blocked it could be because that is not the path you are destined to take.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If you find yourself struggling with a problem that has no obvious solution you are advised to give up on it and try something else. It doesn’t mean you are a loser, it means you are smart enough to realize when it’s time to move on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Jupiter in the money area of your chart means you are in one of those moods when you don’t care how much you spend. At some stage, of course, you are going to have to find ways of paying off what you owe, but you’ll worry about that later!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You have been out of the limelight too long, but now that Jupiter in your sign is working in your favour again you intend to get your share of the attention and the rewards that go with it. Reach for the sky – it’s closer than you think.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Keep telling yourself that there are no limits and no boundaries and that anything is possible if you want it enough. The good times will be coming your way again soon, so you have every reason to be upbeat. Smile more too, it always helps.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Try not to get angry today, no matter how much certain individuals deserve to feel the rough edge of your tongue. The planets warn this is not the right time to hit back at those who annoy you. Stay cool and keep a low profile, for now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You will be put to the test over the next few days and how you respond will determine how much progress you make on the work front in the near future. No matter how big the challenge you must believe you can win – and you will.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in your fellow air signs of Gemini and Libra makes this one of the very best times of the year, so set your sights high and don’t waste a moment on trivial aims or trivial people. There’s a world out there in need of your genius.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The good news today is that loved ones and work colleagues no longer seem so determined to put you under pressure. The not so good news is that you are still putting yourself under pressure. Why? Life is to be enjoyed, not dreaded.

