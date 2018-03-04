March 10: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be a nice guy by nature but there will be times this year when you have to get tough with people who let you down. Some people respond best to praise and some people respond best to criticism. Learn how to tell the difference.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Now that the cosmic picture is beginning to move in your favor again you won't be content to sit back and let life come to you. The spirit of adventure is upon you now, so get out into the world and make your mark – and make it a big one.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You have unfinished business to take care of and you must get it all out of the way this weekend. If for whatever reason you fail to get on top of your workload it could negatively impact your reputation. Get your act together, Taurus.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

By all means be a risk-taker but don't be a hothead. Is there a difference? Of course there is. A risk-taker weighs up the odds before making a move, while a hothead acts without thinking. Put your brain cells to work this weekend – then act.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

A rival will try to bully you into acting against your own interests but you don't have to play their silly game. Let them know you are not in the least bit intimidated. You don't need to get aggressive about it – laughing at them will hurt a lot more.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You may not be the sort who listens to advice but you would be wise to do so now. A friend knows a great deal about a situation that is causing you problems, so why not let their knowledge benefit you? Don't be too stubborn for your own good.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Don't be afraid to approach someone in a position of power if there is something they can do for you. The planets indicate there is every possibility they will be happy to help you, so what are you waiting for? It never hurts to ask.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Don't stifle the urge to travel just because you have a mountain of work to get through. There are ways you can find time for your own needs, not least by getting other people to shoulder some of the burden. You don't have to do it all on your own.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Why do you question what other people tell you? Chances are there is no valid reason why you should doubt what they say, so put your suspicious nature on hold for a bit and let them guide you with good advice. Or do you really know it all?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may wish that you were somewhere else at the moment but the fact is you are right where you are supposed to be. Once you acknowledge that fact you will find it much easier to enjoy life. You'll enjoy considerably more success as well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Act as if you can do as you please. Act as if the world is your playground. Your mind is more powerful than you give it credit for and if you believe something strongly enough you can make it come true. Put that theory to the test this weekend.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Mars, planet of energy, will help you push ahead with a project that means a lot to you personally – but you must not go it alone. The more people you can bring into your planning orbit the more likely you are to succeed. It's that simple.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

There is a better than even chance that you will offend someone over the next 48 hours, but that's okay. Some people can be amazingly sensitive but that must not stop you from telling them what they need to know. It's for their own good.

