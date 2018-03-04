March 11: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There is little doubt that you will get what you want over the coming year, but how you get it will determine the quality of your success. Be direct, be dynamic and be determined but be respectful of other people too. For best results, work with them.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

Some of the thoughts running through your head at the moment are pretty explosive. So long as they stay in your head no harm will be done, but if you try to apply them there is no telling what might happen. Remember, causes always have consequences.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Something you have desired for a very long time will be offered to you either today or during the early part of next week. Don't let your doubts about other people's motives hold you back. Act fast and make what you have dreamed of a reality.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Career issues and money matters are under good stars at the moment and if you can find a way to combine the two this could be a hugely profitable time for you. Just be careful your workload does not get so heavy that you find it hard to cope.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

There is no such thing as a sure thing but today's sun-Pluto link suggests it will take a lot to deny you what it is you desire. Don't wait for it to come to you though – get out there and claim it for your own. Possession is nine-tenths of the law.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Something you have been trying to forget can no longer be ignored – and there is no reason for you to ignore it either. Yes, it may be a bit embarrassing but you have a big enough personality to take it in your stride. Learn to laugh at yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Today's Mercury-Saturn link warns that your thoughts may not be entirely trustworthy. What you think are the facts may actually be closer to fiction, so check what you are told by other people, and by the promptings of your own mind.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

At last you are beginning to make sense of some of the things that have been happening in your life in recent months. Now that you can see there is a pattern to events you should feel less anxious about the future. It's all part of the plan.

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Pluto, your ruler, is on fine form at the moment, making you feel energized and dynamic. You are also determined to do something worthwhile. There are enough trivial things and trivial people in the world already, so be sensible, be serious and be a success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Don't just trust your instincts, act on them too. It may be the case that the whole world disagrees with you but you can and you must do what your inner voice tells you. Don't listen to the so-called experts – YOU are the expert in your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You will accomplish more over the next few days than most people accomplish in several months. Pluto in your sign makes you ultra forceful – you simply won't take no for an answer either at home or at work. Be forceful, but don't be fanatical.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

No matter how confused and chaotic events may be you remain the personification of calm – nothing, but nothing, ruffles your feathers. Others can run around like headless chickens if they want today but you will float serenely above the cares of the world.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Now is the time to get started on those changes you have been thinking about for weeks, months, maybe even years. With the sun in your sign linked to Pluto, planet of power, you can and you must make the most of your talents. It's now or never Pisces!

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.