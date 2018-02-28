March 3: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be inspired by new challenges rather than frightened by them this year. At last you have realised that life is too short to dwell on the possibility of failure and that trying is by itself a measure of success. Go all out for glory, and you'll get it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will be in a sociable mood this weekend and won't be in the least bit choosy over who your companions are – which could be fun but could also cause some trouble. Try not to get roped into activities that may look bad on future job resumes!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your money situation may still not be as secure as you would like it to be but what happens over the next 48 hours should make it clear that you are heading in the right direction financially. Have fun but stay within your budget limits.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It should now be possible to resolve a problem that has been annoying you for several weeks. Having realized there is nothing you can do to change other people's actions you will look for ways to change your own, with surprising results.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Pressure is good for you – no, really – and what happens this weekend will force you to raise your game and show the world (and maybe yourself) that you have what it takes to compete at the highest level. Chances are it will be fun as well.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to get angry if you discover that someone has been holding back from telling you everything they know about a certain situation. Most likely they were worried what your reaction would be and thought it might be better to say nothing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A Sun-Neptune union in your opposite sign of Pisces this weekend will encourage you to be more forgiving of other people's faults and failings. But don't stop there. It would not hurt to be more forgiving of your own faults and failings as well.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This is not a good time to jump to conclusions, especially when dealing with people you don't know too well. What looks like a negative personality trait to you may seem highly positive from their point of view. Try shifting your perspective a little

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to get busy and clear up the backlog of jobs you started but never got round to finishing. Only then can you enjoy what the weekend has to offer – and it offers so much. If you start early today you could be done by lunchtime.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Some people do nothing but complain and it makes you so mad. Can they not see what an adventure life is? Do they not recognize all those opportunities right there in front of them? Obviously not. Just ignore them and get on with your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will get the chance to make a difference this weekend and you won't let the opportunity go begging. You are the kind of individual who not only sees what needs to be done but has the drive to make it happen. Put right a few wrongs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don't disrupt your carefully constructed routine merely to please someone who likes to do things their own way. Put your own needs first his weekend and don't feel in the least bit guilty if you have to go it alone. It's most likely for the best.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Back your hunches this weekend – back them to the hilt. The Sun's link to your ruling planet Neptune will endow you with a rare ability to sense when it's time to hold back and when it's time to make a move. Trust your instincts and act decisively.

