IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The longer you have to wait for success the more enjoyable it will be when it finally arrives. And it will arrive – your birthday chart guarantees it. Be patient but be ready too to act quickly and decisively. It’s quite possible that greatness awaits you.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Changes planet Uranus will bring opportunities aplenty over the next few weeks, so stop feeling sorry for yourself and start looking ahead. The future is where it’s at, and for someone with your huge ambition there is no limit to how high you can climb.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

There are so many sob stories doing the rounds that it seems as if everyone has something to complain about. Maybe they do but you are still on a high and don’t intend coming down again for a very long time. You’re smiling, not sobbing!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Your imagination is always active and that’s good because the more you think about what might be possible the more likely it is you can make your dreams come true. If you can imagine it you can do it. Yes, it really is that simple.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

It is always a good idea to stay on goods terms with important people, especially those who can make your life easier, or harder, on the work front and today’s influences will help you. Show them what an ally and an asset you are.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

A relationship that has been going through a difficult patch should improve over the next few days, which is nice, but the deeper causes of your falling out have not yet disappeared and won’t until you start being honest with each other.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Success is not going to happen overnight, so stop putting pressure on yourself and accept that it will take some time to get from where you are now to where you want to be. Take each day as it comes and sooner or later your time will come too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You don’t have to donate all your time and energy to helping people who can’t be bothered to help themselves. At some stage today you must say “enough is enough” and let others know you intend to put your own needs first. And mean it!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Wishful thinking is to be encouraged today, because it’s quite likely that what you wish for now will become your reality later in the year. Be sensible and keep your dreams within reasonable limits, but not so sensible that you don’t dream at all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You need to give up trying to be perfect. The simple fact is you will always have limits and the sooner you accept that the happier you will be. Set yourself targets and goals, of course, but don’t waste time aiming for some impossible ideal.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You don’t have to keep your feelings to yourself. You can, if you wish, let the world know you have a sensitive side. Today’s Saturn-Uranus link will encourage you to open up and give more of yourself, though you will never give it all, of course.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The most important thing now is that you do not show any sign of weakness. No matter who tries to intimidate you and no matter the reason you must stay calm. Once you start to react to their provocation you may not be able to stop!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Make a list of all the important things that need to be done, then tear it up into little pieces and throw it away. The fact is none of them are really that important at all and this single symbolic act will free you from their suffocating grip.

