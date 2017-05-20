IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Are you a taciturn Taurus or a gossipy Gemini? Or maybe a bit of both? Being born on the cusp could mean you have a split personality but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. This year it will give you twice the opportunities to accomplish great things.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You will have plenty to say for yourself this weekend – in fact you will say so much and at such a speed that you risk confusing not only other people but also yourself! Slow down a bit and get your thoughts in order. What’s the rush?

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The sun’s entry into the money area of your chart this weekend will help you find new sources of income so you can pay off what you owe. But money isn’t everything, of course. Compared to love and laughter it’s hugely overrated.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

The sun moves into your birth sign today and a new solar year gets under way. The first thing you should notice is that many of the doubts and fears of recent weeks no longer seem to worry you. It’s all good now Gemini – so be great!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The most important thing over the next 48 hours is that you keep your sense of perspective. Don’t get upset about issues you cannot influence, let alone control. Life will sort itself out no matter what you choose to do. Choose to be happy.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

So you want to change the world? That’s all very noble of you but what makes you think the world wants to be changed? By all means find ways to help those less fortunate than yourself this weekend, but don’t try to be everyone’s saviour.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You have been watching from the shadows long enough – now you must come out of your self-imposed exile and step up to the front of the stage. Don’t worry about whether you will get applause or jeers, just play your part and play it well.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

The bad times are over and the good times are here. Well, sort of. The sun’s move into the sympathetic sign of Gemini today suggests that a more positive phase is beginning, but you need to know what it is you desire, and know your limits too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

The sun’s change of signs this weekend should coincide with a change in perspective toward money matters and other issues that impact on your income and possessions. Start making plans but think in terms of years rather than days. Real wealth takes time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You know it is a waste of time arguing with people who refuse to see sense, so why do you continue doing it? Whatever the reason you now need to accept that you will never convert them to your cause. It doesn’t matter – you don’t need them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Take your time and get the most out of each and every moment. The sun may be moving into the work area of your chart but that does not mean you have to double your efforts. Instead, try doing what you do twice as well. Think quality, not quantity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Some kind of burden has been lifted from your shoulders and you feel light as a feather again. What seemed such a huge problem now doesn’t bother you in the slightest. Most likely the burden was all in your mind. Time to move on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The sun moves into one of the more sensitive areas of your chart this weekend, so it’s likely you will be feeling more fragile than usual. But although you may feel fragile you don’t have to act fragile. Always greet the world with a smile.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error