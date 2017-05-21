IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing for the year ahead is that you are flexible in thought, feeling and behaviour so you can change direction at a moment’s notice. Good things go to those who can react quickly to new opportunities, of which there will be plenty.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Do something out of the ordinary over the next few days, something that takes even those who know you well by surprise. Uranus in your sign gives you permission to shock and while it would be nice to have a good reason for it it’s not essential.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You don’t have to devote each and every hour of the day to getting ahead, so slow down a bit and take a well-earned breather. Money issues are your top priority now, so spend some time thinking about how you are going to earn more.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Now that the sun has joined Mars in your sign nothing is beyond your capabilities. Decide what it is you want most out of life, draw up a plan that will take you in the right direction, then march full speed ahead. Success is guaranteed.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You need to spend some time thinking about the many changes that have taken place in your life over the past year or so. You also need to let go of doubts and fears and regrets and grudges and any other negative emotions that are holding you back.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

According to the planets you will find yourself at odds with the status quo over the next seven days, and that’s good. You are not now and never will be the kind of person who seeks safety in numbers. Being the odd one out is what you do best.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

It is no longer an option for you to keep a low profile. With both the sun and Mars moving through the career area of your chart you can and you must show the world what you can do – a lot more than your critics give you credit for.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You have been growing increasingly desperate to get away from a situation, or maybe a person, that you feel is stifling your creativity. Well now is your chance. You don’t have to stay where you are. There is a world out there waiting to be explored.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You want nothing more than to be left alone with your thoughts and the pleasure of your own company. Your first task for the week ahead is to find a quiet place where you can shut out the chaos of the outside world. True peace comes from within.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Relationships are under challenging stars at the moment and personality clashes are likely over the next seven says. So long as you stay cool and refuse to let annoying people get under your skin you will do okay – in fact you will do very well indeed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in the work and well-being area of your chart hints strongly that you need to cut back on your commitments. You have only so much energy to spare and it needs to go to the things which really matter – and that’s quite a short list.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The planets warn that if you try to wriggle out of a promise or agreement your reputation will suffer. But why would you want to? The sun and Mars in the most dynamic area of your chart means you can meet your obligation with ease.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Social activities have been a lot of fun in recent weeks but now you must focus your energies closer to home and make sure your nearest and dearest know you are still there for them. They shouldn’t need to be told, of course, but tell them anyway.

