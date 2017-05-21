IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be occasions over the coming year when you need to get tough with people you live, work and do business with. Don’t hold back – let them know exactly what you think. Your honesty will be appreciated and make co-operation so much easier.

Monday, May 22

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

The more a would-be business partner tries to convince you that their big idea is risk-free the more likely it is your cash will go missing if you get involved. Keep your distance – and keep your hard-earned dollars in your pocket where they belong.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Honesty may be the best policy but if you tell it like it is today you must expect certain people to get angry. But that’s okay. The world needs people who are not afraid to speak their minds. The world needs people like you!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Life seems to be going well for you now, thanks to the sun and Mars in your sign, but don’t take too much for granted. There will be one or two potential pitfalls over the next few days, so watch where you are putting your feet.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Stop worrying about what went wrong and focus instead on the good things that will soon be coming your way. At this time of year more than most you can get a bit downhearted but there is no need. You have so much to look forward to.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If you have to say something that it likely to upset a friend or loved one, wrap it up in as much sugar coating as you can without making it sound blatantly false. But say it anyway. Don’t stay silent just because you fear their reaction.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

A friend needs your assistance and, of course, you will help them out if you can, but you must also make it clear to them that it won’t become a habit. Sooner or later they will have to take responsibility for their actions – preferably sooner!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You may be tempted to turn around and go back the way you came over the next few days but that would be a mistake. The path you are on is the path that was meant for you, so accept it and keep walking. You’ll end up somewhere good.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

The more others shower you with praise the more you will wonder what their angle is. Yes, as a Scorpio you are naturally suspicious, but on this occasion it would appear that you are right: certain people do have hidden motives. Be on your guard.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may have high standards but not everyone has what it takes to reach the same level. Bear that thought in mind today and try not to be critical of people who fall short of what you think they should be achieving. Praise them if you can.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

No doubt you are eager to get started on something you have been planning for months, even years, but don’t be hasty. The new moon on the 25th will help you make a success of your new venture but it still needs a little more thought.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

There are times when everything you do seems to work out right with little or no real effort from you and this is one of them. The sun and Mars in Gemini make it easy for you to power ahead with your dreams and schemes. Be amazing!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Yes, of course, you have problems – who doesn’t – but they are not so huge that you cannot deal with them. Your main task as the new week begins is to stand back from your current situation and see it for what it is – an opportunity, not a disaster.

