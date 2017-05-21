IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t waste time trying to tell other people how to live – the only person whose fate you can influence is your own. Be true to who and what you are this year and strive to make each and every day a masterpiece of simplicity and splendour.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

It would be a mistake to try to cover up something you did wrong. Your best course of action by far is to own up to it and let everyone know that you have learned your lesson. Only time will tell whether or not that is true!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You may not feel in tune with the spirit of the times at the moment but it’s no big deal. It would be nice if you could get involved in the fun things that are going on around you but there is no obligation. Be true to yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

It’s time to forgive and forget and move on. Let go of the negativity that has been building up inside and let others know that you no longer hold any grudges. What they feel about it is of no concern. It’s your feelings that matter.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Don’t waste time listening to other people’s advice – you already know what needs to be done. The thing that seems to be holding you back is fear of disapproval but that is a feeble excuse. Listen to your inner voice and act on what it tells you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

It may seem as if you are getting nowhere fast at the moment but that is an illusion caused by your inability to see the bigger picture. Yes, your life has meaning. Yes, you are on the right road. Every step you take is being guided.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You may be entitled to get angry with someone who has let you down but before you start ranting and raving think what it might do to your reputation. People expect you to be cool, calm and logical. Live up to that expectation.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You don’t have to suffer in silence Libra. Cosmic activity in your fellow air sign of Gemini means you are not short of friends and if you ask them for assistance today they are sure to come running. A problem shared is a problem halved.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You seem to be labouring under the assumption that some tasks are too much for you, but that’s nonsense. You are a Scorpio, one of the zodiac’s most resolute signs. Once you set your mind to it nothing is beyond you, not now, not ever.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Don’t get upset if someone says something that casts doubt on what you are doing. According to the planets they have a point and if you listen to what they say you could learn something to your advantage. Not even a Sag gets it right every time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

If your physical and mental faculties seem a bit run down at the moment you should take the hint and ease up. The simple fact is you have been pushing yourself so hard for so long that you are beginning to get jaded. Take a vacation!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

An offer of some kind may look too good to be true but you are so confident of your own abilities that you may choose to ignore the warning voice in your head. Mistake! That voice is there for a reason – be smart and listen to it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You will be swept along by events over which you have no control today but if you stay calm and think logically you should be okay. Go where the cosmic currents take you and never doubt that you will end up some place good.

