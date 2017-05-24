IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There is no reason why you should keep your views to yourself – and every reason why you should make sure those around you know what you think about the big issues. You are rarely short of an opinion or two – or even a dozen or two!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

If you make an effort to co-operate with other people over the next few days they will make efforts to co-operate with you. There may be one individual who does everything they can to ruin your good intentions but it’s unlikely they will succeed.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Keep your wits about you over the next 24 hours and keep believing that your money situation will improve. The approaching new moon promises that opportunities to increase your income will come your way very soon. Be ready for them.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Tomorrow’s new moon in your sign means there will be no further doubts about what it is you should be doing with your life. Focus on your No. 1 aim and don’t stop striving until you reach your goal. If you can, go beyond your goal!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Some ideas are best kept to yourself and cosmic activity in the most secretive area of your chart urges you not to be too outspoken about your plans. If you say too much your rivals could profit undeservedly from your ideas and insights.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

By all means think the unthinkable over the next 24 hours but don’t forget that if you really want to accomplish remarkable things you will need help from like-minded people. Join forces with those whose drive and ambition matches your own.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Put yourself to the test today and show the world what you can do. If ever there was a time to impress employers and other important people that time is now. Don’t limit yourself to what has been done many times before – do something original.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Get away from your everyday environment. Go some place that inspires and excites you. That might not be easy if you have family and work commitments which keep you tied to one place but you can still free your mind. Let it soar.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

The sun in the wealth area of your chart encourages you to find ways to make your fortune but it also warns that it won’t happen overnight. Start making plans and then start doing the things that, in the long-term, could make you rich.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

For once everything feels right about your world and that’s great. Don’t try to analyze this feeling though because the more you chase after it the more elusive it will be. Sit back, relax and enjoy all the good vibes that are coming your way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The way you think about the world to a large extent determines how you experience it – your mind creates your reality. Try being positive about a situation that most people are negative about. Your optimistic outlook might just change it for the better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Even the most aloof of Aquarians will find it easy to reach out to other people over the next few days. The approaching new moon will help you to express yourself both romantically and creatively and before you know it you’ll be smiling again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Take things as they come over the next 24 hours and don’t try to influence events. The cosmic plan will unfold no matter what you do or don’t do, so why strive when you don’t have to? Stop fretting and fussing and live for the day.

