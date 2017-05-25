IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Passions will run high over the coming 12 months and there will be times when you wish you could leave all the chaos and confusion behind. But you can’t and nor should you want to. Out of that chaos will come something incredible.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You don’t need to raise your voice to make yourself heard. A new moon in the communications area of your chart will help you find just the right words at just the right time, which you will convey with just the right amount of vigour!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

It may seem as if fate has been unfair to you and that lesser individuals have got the rewards that should have been yours, but don’t gripe about it. The world will keep on turning and new opportunities will keep appearing. Be ready for them.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Today’s new moon in your sign means a new beginning is possible – if you are strong enough, mentally and emotionally, to seize the initiative and make things happen. All things are possible for you now Gemini, so get out there and be extraordinary.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

If you use your imagination over the next 24 hours you should be able to come up with a solution to a problem that has been annoying you for months. When you realize how simple it is you will kick yourself mentally for being so blind.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Your sparkle is back and any place where there is music and laughter will attract you like a moth to a flame. Put your work on hold for a while and let your instincts guide you. As far as Leo is concerned every night is party night.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Changes on the career front may be disruptive but they could also be a blessing, especially if you have been looking for a chance to move up in the world. Don’t wait to be asked what you can do, do it now and make an impression.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You need to change an idea or an opinion that is clearly past its sell-by date and with a new moon to assist you it should be no great sacrifice. Sentiment must not be allowed to play any part in what you are about to do. Make that change.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

If you come into money or in some other way get lucky today there is sure to be someone who says you do not deserve your good fortune. The fact is no one deserves it more, so ignore them and have fun with what you have gained.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

It may be the case that other people now have the upper hand in certain areas but there is no reason why that should be allowed to bother you or stop you pursuing your dream. You are not the sort to allow anyone to dictate to you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

A new moon in the well-being area of your chart makes this a good time to start a new diet or some other kind of health regime. But don’t start it all in one go. Build up slowly and don’t adopt targets that you can never hope to reach.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Today’s new moon falls in the most dynamic area of your chart, so if you are minded to take a few risks then go right ahead and do what feels right. Personally and professionally anything is possible for you now, so aim for the stars.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You may be desperate to make changes on the home front, and this may indeed be the best time for them, but don’t expect others to go along with your plans with no questions asked. Reach out to loved ones and explain what it’s all about.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error