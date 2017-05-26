IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Take time out on your birthday to look back over the past 12 months and identify the highlights, then vow to build on the many good things you have accomplished. Any day can be a new beginning and this day is the one you’ve been waiting for.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

If you make an effort to be sociable today you will learn something to your benefit, something you would not have known about had you stayed at home. It will open your eyes to solutions that could make you richer and happier than before.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You need to get into the habit of thinking along more inventive lines when it comes to ways of making a living. Yes, it’s nice to have the security of a regular paycheque but a more adventurous outlook will pay off in ways you can’t yet imagine.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Yesterday’s new moon did wonders for your confidence and the effects will linger today and over the weekend. Don’t waste time asking the same old questions and getting the same old answers. Look for new ways to understand the world.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

While others are running around like a bunch of headless chickens you will stay calm and look for ways to benefit from their stupidity. You won’t have to try too hard – the more they squawk the easier it will be for you to make a tasty profit.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

It does not matter in the slightest what the so-called “experts” say, the only thing that matters is what your instincts tell you. That small voice inside your head knows all the answers and if you listen carefully today you will know them, too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

A new beginning is not only possible but highly likely, most notably on the work front where you have rarely been so fired up with ambition. Don’t forget though that it is only a beginning – you will need to build on it each and every day.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If you feel it is time for a change then by all means get serious about it. Yesterday’s new moon awoke the wanderlust in your nature and you must not try to ignore it. Where could you go for a real taste of adventure? Start making plans.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

If you get it into your head that someone is conspiring against you then no amount of evidence to the contrary will convince you that your mind is playing tricks on you. Be careful what you say today, but most of all be careful what you think.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

This is a good time for partnerships and relationships but you need to accept that you won’t always be in the driving seat. Even a Sag has to take a supporting role once in a while, so let others enjoy the limelight while you hang back a bit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You know how important it is to keep your feet on the ground, so why are you getting so excited? Whatever the reason you must get a grip, because while your dreams are entirely valid making them come true is still going to take a lot of hard work.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in the most creative and dynamic area of your chart will help you break free of restrictions today and over the weekend. Remind yourself at regular intervals that life is a marvellous adventure and that no one beats you for talent.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

A clash of egos is likely over the next few days and if it takes place on the home front there may be some angry words exchanged or, worse, long periods of furious silence. Whatever the issue, let it go. It’s really not worth the aggravation.

