IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more friends and family members try to point you in a certain direction over the coming 12 months the more you will rebel, and quite right too. Let them know you intend to follow your own path through life – then have the courage to actually take it.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You may wish that you could take things easy this weekend but you have too many obligations to be able to put your feet up. On the bright side, one of those obligations could point you in the direction of a new career opportunity, so stay alert.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You will be in a playful mood this weekend and determined to have fun. Be careful though that you do not go overboard financially, because if you go on a spending spree you will be paying back what you owe for a very long time.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

With your ruler Mercury linked to Neptune this weekend you may be tempted to reveal your true feelings to the world at large. Don’t. The more others know what is going on in your head and your heart the less room for manoeuvre you will have.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Opportunities to get ahead can be found in all directions, so why do you insist that it is impossible to better yourself? Whatever the reason you need to get over it because feeling sorry for yourself won’t solve a thing. Buck up your spirits Cancer!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Neptune’s disruptive influence may be making you feel a bit vulnerable at the moment. The good news is your worries are mostly just wild imaginings and nothing much is likely to come of them. The universe, as always, will protect you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

It does not matter in the slightest if you cannot explain why certain events are taking place. Even if you have no control over the situation you won’t lose out, personally, professionally or financially. Relax. Life, as always, will sort itself out.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You generally prefer to go with the flow and not worry too much about where the tide of life takes you but you will be somewhat more guarded this weekend. If your sixth sense tells you to be careful you must – repeat must – heed the warning.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Not everything you hear this weekend will be honest or truthful. According to the planets someone you live, work or do business with has got it into their head that you are an easy touch. Don’t let them trick you into thinking you cannot possibly lose.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Steer clear of people who like to play mind games over the next 48 hours because it’s unlikely that you will end up the winner. Neptune’s influence warns that squabbles are sure to occur, especially on the home front, so play it straight.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The thing you need to realize is that there is always a reason to laugh if you care to look for it. Do whatever it takes to get out of the negative mindset that says nothing will ever go right again. You’ve still got plenty to smile about.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Extra care will be required over the next few days when dealing with financial issues of all kinds. You may be generous by nature but this is not a good time to be handing round goodies to everyone who asks. You will need that cash for yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Keep things simple over the next 48 hours, especially when dealing with relationship issues and helping friends and relatives get over emotional problems. Ignore what’s going on around the edges and focus directly on what is causing their problems.

