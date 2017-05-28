IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Let the world know your vision. Let the world know that, when it comes to grand schemes, no one can outshine a Gemini. Your mind runs deeper, wider and higher than most other people – use it to create a better future for yourself.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Take more notice of what is going on in the world around you. If you keep your eyes and ears open over the next few days you could discover something that not only makes your life more enjoyable emotionally but more profitable financially too.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You need to get your act in gear and get busy on certain tasks. Complete them to the best of your ability and accept that, in the short-term, the satisfaction of a job well done may be your only reward. In the long-term though the cash will flow.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Opportunities for success are all around you now – all you have to do is reach out and grab what it is you desire. Whether you are in the market for love, respect, money or fame the planets will funnel good things your way over the next few weeks.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You’ve had your share of anxiety in recent weeks but the good news is you will now be able to put a name to your fears. Most likely it will be something that is of no real importance – you just allowed your feelings to degenerate into fear.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The planets want you to be less independent, not more. Clubs, groups and friendships are under wonderful stars at the moment, so reach out to people who share your outlook on life. You may be surprised to discover how much you enjoy their company.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

It’s time to get serious about your career. Not that you were indifferent about it before, but now there is a real possibility that you could land your dream job, so you must stay alert and you must act fast when opportunity knocks.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Nothing is beyond you now. Nothing is out of reach. The sun and Mars in Gemini endow you with so much energy and so much self-belief that success is guaranteed. Don’t waste your time on trivial pursuits – think big and act big in all situations.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Your main challenge for the week ahead is to focus on the good things in life while ignoring the bad. Scorpios can be pretty good at seeing only what they want to see, so get your act together and pretend that life is perfect – and it will be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

A problem that has been nagging away at the back of your brain must now be dealt with. Mars in your opposite sign brings challenges but it also brings a willingness to get stuck into them. No more talk Sag – it’s now time for action.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

If you do anything out of the ordinary over the next seven days make sure it is done for a very good reason. It is not your destiny to be one of life’s disruptives – your destiny is to build things that last for years, decades, even centuries.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in your fellow air sign of Gemini makes so many things possible for you now. Decide what it is you want to excel at, then devote yourself, mind, body and soul, to making a success of it. Don’t aim to be good, aim to be great.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You will have to make some compromises over the next few days but if it keeps certain people off your back it could be a price worth paying. Act as if you want to be friends with everyone – it may not be true but only you will know that.

