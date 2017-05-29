IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Saturn link on your birthday means you will find yourself in two minds over the coming year – which isn’t unusual for those born under the sign of the twins. But that’s okay. It doesn’t always have to be one thing or the other. It can be both.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Talking is a far better option than fighting and if you keep that fact in mind over the next few days you will, hopefully, avoid a major falling out with a friend or work colleague. Seek a peaceful solution, not more confrontation.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

What is it that motivates you the most? Whatever that something happens to be you must focus on it now to a degree that, to some, will seem like an obsession. But why shouldn’t you be obsessed when the outcome is so important?

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Others may accuse you of being selfish today, and they may be right, but don’t change a thing that you are doing. Mars in your sign gives you the courage to reach out and take what you think should be yours. So go ahead and take it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You may crave comfort and security but as one of the zodiac’s cardinal signs you also crave success. Don’t let other people’s negative outlook affect you in any way this coming week. Be bold, be brave and be the very best you can be.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Your networking skills will come in handy over the next few days as new opportunities arise both in the professional sphere and in your private life. Reach out to people who share your ideals – together you can create something truly amazing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Plans and projects that have been in a state of limbo can be activated again over the next few days. There will, of course, be some who say you must be cautious but you have been cautious and where has that got you? Be decisive instead.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Do something a bit strenuous today, something that gets your head working hard and your heart beating fast. For too long now you have been stuck in a routine that is far too easy for you. It’s time to move out of your comfort zone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Your plans are more likely to succeed if you get other people involved with what you are doing. You will also do better if you stop thinking so much about your final destination and focus instead on the day-to-day journey. Live here. Live now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Mars in your opposite sign is likely to bring conflict of one sort or another but with Saturn, planet of discipline, strong in your own sign you can handle the pressure. Refuse to get annoyed with people who are both stubborn and stupid.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Rise above petty distractions and focus only on the things that truly matter. If you can keep trivial people and their trivial issues at bay for the next 24 hours you will find it quite easy to finish all the important tasks that need doing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

There is a playfulness about you now that is quite charming but not everyone you live, work or do business with agrees with your lighthearted attitude. Do you care? Of course not. Go out of your way to make them even more aware of your happiness.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You want to be cool and calm and in control of yourself but with the sun and Mars moving through one of the more sensitive areas of your chart it’s not easy. If you do lose your temper with someone today don’t sweat it. You’re only human.

