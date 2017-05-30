IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You want to make your mark on the world, to make things better for everyone, but that does not mean you have to join the rat race. Look for ways you can make a difference over the coming year that do not require you to sell your soul.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

It might be wise to keep your thoughts to yourself over the next 24 hours, especially the more radical ones! Yes, it can be fun winding up people whose opinions are clearly not matched by their intelligence but you’ve got enough opponents already.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Even a Taurus must acknowledge on occasion that there are limits to what any one person can do. That is the message of the stars for you now and if you heed it you won’t feel like a failure if something does not work out as planned.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Certain individuals seem to be rather needy at the moment, which suggests they are feeling emotionally neglected. It might be wise to stop what you are doing and devote the day entirely to them. Hopefully they won’t be quite so demanding tomorrow.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Keep a low profile if you don’t want to get drawn into other people’s disputes. You are under no obligation to go public and the moment certain voices start demanding that you back one side or the other is the moment you should slip away.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You have always been generous and today you will be in one of those moods where you could happily give away everything you own. You won’t, of course, but you may buy something ridiculously expensive for someone you love. Can you afford it?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You may be keen to get started on a new project but make sure the foundations are in place before you begin. That means having a plan that makes sense and having the backing of people you may need to call on for assistance. Also, listen to advice.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You may not feel like working too hard today and why should you? Work is not the be-all and end-all of your existence, so if you need a period of relaxation then treat yourself to it. Sit back, take it easy and watch the busy world go by.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

If you are typical of your sign you sometimes brood for hours, days, even weeks on end. If that is how you feel at the moment you need to get over it because there are important matters to take care of, matters that require a positive outlook.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

No matter how successful you are on the work front it’s highly unlikely others will slap you on the back and tell you what a great job you are doing. That’s because they are jealous. Make them even more envious today – do something extraordinary.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You may be inclined to worry about something but if you think about it for a moment you will realize there is no reason to be concerned. The one thing you must not do is to reveal your plans to potential rivals – that WILL cause problems.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

It may seem as if you can get away with just about anything at the moment but the planets warn you are deceiving yourself if you think you can cut corners without consequences. Your enemies are watching you closely – don’t help them to hurt you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You may be tempted to speak your mind today but be warned: it could lead to some unpleasantness. You have every right to express what you believe is true but others have every right to attack you for it. At the very least, be sure of your facts.

