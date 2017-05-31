IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mars in your sign links with Uranus, planet of the unexpected, on your birthday this year, so you will be making changes, both personal and professional, every chance you get. But try not to risk more than you’re prepared to lose.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

If a friend or family member is determined to make a wrong call about something today the best thing you can do is to stand back and let it happen. The consequences may be painful but clearly it is the only way they are going to learn.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You are in the mood to make changes but the planets warn it might be best to wait a few days. What happens toward the end of the week will change so many things that you may well decide you don’t have to do anything major yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Don’t rush around trying to do 10 things at once. Slow down and give your stressed mind and body time to recover. Spend time with loved ones today and let them take care of everything. They want nothing more than to make life easy for you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Before you do something that is sure to be controversial you might want to consult a trusted friend. The planets warn that the course you are planning to take is going to cause major upsets – and the powers that be will be especially upset with you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If an offer sounds too good to be true it most likely is, but you will go for it anyway as you are in one of those moods when you enjoy betting against the odds. If it goes well, that’s great. If it goes wrong, don’t expect any sympathy.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You need to make a decision about a friendship or relationship that once was a lot of fun but which now causes you nothing but trouble. Do you give it one last try, or do you cut the ties that bind immediately? Only you can decide.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Before you go all out to realize your dream make sure it is what you truly desire, because if you change your mind later on it could turn into a nightmare. You don’t have to get serious about it yet, so give it a bit more thought.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Why do you insist on looking back at what is over and done with when your future looks so fantastic? The fact is you have very little to regret and a great deal to look forward to, so get your head and your heart moving forward together.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Try to keep things in perspective where affairs of the heart are concerned. According to the planets you could easily get obsessive about a new love interest, to the extent that you are unable to think of anything else. You know that’s not healthy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

If what others tell you today is not what you were hoping to hear then by all means ignore it. Be confident enough to follow your own path through life, even if it’s a path some disapprove of. Since when have you been one of the herd?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

What you need to remember today is that you are what you are and no one has the right to demand that you be something different. No matter how strong their insistence might be you are under no obligation to follow rules you don’t respect.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Someone you are on the same mental wavelength as will come into your life over the next few days and you will become firm friends very quickly. Don’t let them know too much about you too soon though – some secrets should be kept to yourself.

