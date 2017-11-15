Nov. 15: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You don't have to be aggressive to get things done – in fact you will accomplish more over the coming 12 months if you make a point of being friendly in any and all situations. Life is a game, not a battleground, and games are supposed to be fun.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Be as open and honest as you possibly can today and don't worry that by telling the truth you might get yourself or other people into trouble. There is too much deception in the world as it is – be the kind of Aries who tells it like it is.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign of Scorpio has made you rather emotional of late, but it has also toughened you up in important ways. Stand up for your rights over the next 24 hours, and stand up for other people's rights as well.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You may have fallen behind in your workload a bit in recent days but it's no big deal. You still have plenty of time to get on top of things again. The sun remains in the work sector of your chart until the 22nd, so start catching up now.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You have rarely been so dynamic and the next few days will be filled with activity of various kinds. A week or so from now duty will get in the way of creativity, so get your act together and make sure that masterpiece gets finished.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You will need to inform someone in plain and simple language that their interference in your private affairs is not in the least bit appreciated. If you don't do so now they may take that as an invitation to nose even deeper into your secrets.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You may be desperate to find out what is going on behind the scenes but don't let friends and work colleagues see your anxiety or they may decide to keep things from you all the more. Better still, learn not to care. What will be will be.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

The sun remains in the money area of your chart just one more week, so you still have time to get your financial affairs in order. Recent losses may have dismayed you but you can easily make up for them by boosting your creative output.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Before you start something new you should ask yourself if it is really what you want to be doing. According to the planets you may have allowed yourself to be talked into it by those who don't understand your needs. Give it some thought.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may be impatient to get started on a new project but don't be too hasty. The sun remains in the most sensitive area of your chart for another week and you must use those seven days to refine both your goals and your methods.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You can't help but get impatient with people who seem to require you to explain things three or four times before they get the picture, but you can help the way you choose to interact with them. Not everyone can be as quick on the uptake as you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

This may be one of the busiest times of the year for you, career-wise especially, but try to make time for people on an emotional level. If friends and family members need your attention today you must find ways to give it to them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

A week or so from now you will find that your responsibilities get a bit heavier, so make sure you get plenty of rest between now and then. Have fun too but don't burn the candle at both ends or you may risk burning yourself out.

