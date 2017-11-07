Nov. 16: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Neptune link on your birthday this year urges you to get involved in some sort of charity work. Not only will others benefit from your generosity but you will benefit from the experience as well. Life is so much easier when we play nice.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You are in one of your spend, spend, spend moods at the moment and that's fine – so long as you have the cash to spare. But if you don't you must go easy over the next few days or you could find yourself tumbling into a financial black hole.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The planets suggest you could easily get caught up in the kind of routine everyday tasks that, while necessary, eat into the time you should be spending on more important matters. Oh, and remember: It's love that makes the world go round.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Something of a routine nature needs to be taken care of today and on this occasion you won't be able to delegate responsibility to other people. Take care of it yourself and make the best possible job of it. Your efforts will not go unnoticed.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You may be tempted to make a bit of a scene today but is that such a good idea? Saturn, planet of restriction, warns that on this occasion you would do best to keep a low profile. Don't be a tall poppy and get your head lopped off!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Employers and other authority figures will look favourably on you today, so get your act together and show them what you are capable of. A little bit of effort on your part will go a long way – and you could be going all the way to the top.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in the most outgoing area of your chart indicates exciting times if you are prepared to make an effort to open up to new experiences. Don't ask other people what you should be doing – follow your instincts and start enjoying life again.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

A clash of egos that has been bubbling away beneath the surface will boil over today, but in a way that's good as you know you can't go on pretending you are the best of friends. Open conflict is always better than hidden conflict.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Reach out to someone who needs a helping hand – and an open heart. You know who they are and you know why they are feeling under the weather. A few kind words from you could be all they need to feel good about themselves again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Why are you getting so worked up about an issue that is of no importance at all? Whatever the reason you need to get a grip on yourself because it is beginning to have a noticeably negative effect on your relationships. Lighten up, it's life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You will get everything you ask for and more today, so put a name to your dream and let the universe work its magic for you. You don't have to do anything special, just believe with all your heart that you deserve to succeed – and you will.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

It is of the utmost importance that you treat other people the way you would like to be treated yourself. Forget about past conflicts and who was right and who was wrong – treat everyone as your friend and together you'll make one big happy family.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The thrill of doing something forbidden is moving you in a direction it may not be wise to go. Be that as it may you possess free will and no one can stop you. And, of course, no one but you will be to blame if it goes wrong!

