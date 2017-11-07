Nov. 17: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Uranus, planet of the higher mind, is strong on your birthday and will endow you with big insights into the meaning of life. But don't get so caught up in airy fairy ideas that you neglect your everyday needs, or the needs of those who depend on you.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Why are you taking life so seriously? You need to lighten up a bit and embrace the fact that most of the things which occur in your life are of no real importance. That does not mean, however, that you are of no importance – far from it in fact.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The world is full of possibilities and each and every one of them has the potential to make your life richer and more enjoyable. What happens over the next few days will surely convince you that the good times are just beginning.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Today's sun-Uranus link will make it hard to stay calm with people who drag their feet or in other ways try to hold you back, but don't let them get to you. Just sever your connection and move on. You'll find more worthy friends to share with.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You won't get approval for what you intend to do today so don't waste time looking for it. You should by now have the courage and the confidence to follow your dream no matter what the rest of the world thinks of it. Your critics don't count.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

What other people think is right and what you think is right are most likely two entirely different things, so make allowances for those who disapprove of your actions – then do what you were going to do anyway. They don't own you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You will have to take some tough decisions over the next few days but they should also be enjoyable decisions in that you will see almost immediately that your choices were on the money. Follow your instincts wherever they lead you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You are who you are for a reason and do not have to explain yourself to people who don't understand you. The fact is there are times when you don't even understand yourself but that's okay. Life is more fun when there is an element of mystery.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

There will always be people in your life who, to put it mildly, you don't much like and one such person seems to be in your face quite a lot of late. Stay calm and refuse to get rattled – they will be out of your life soon enough.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Yes, someone has let you down, but you must not use that as an excuse to cut them out of your life. According to the planets, your fates are entwined in some mystical way, so even if you do part company now you will soon cross paths again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You may feel less than motivated at the moment but the approaching new moon is already bringing this negative phase to an end. It's not that you're lazy – far from it in fact – you just need something big and important to inspire you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Whatever you work on today you must go all out to do it to the best of your abilities. Important people are watching you closely and what they see will, for better or worse, affect your professional reputation. Even if it's boring, make a great job of it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

What takes place over the next 24 hours won't be as disastrous as some people try to make out. Why are they being so negative? Because they are hoping that you will give up on a project and leave the field clear for them. Don't let that happen.

