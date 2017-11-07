Nov. 18: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As omens go you could hardly wish for a better one than a new moon on your birthday. Decide what it is you want most out of life than go after it with courage and self-belief. The power of your mind will turn dreams into realities.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

A problem that has been difficult to solve actually has a very simple solution and this weekend's new moon will make it abundantly clear what that is. While you're in such a clear-headed mood try thinking of new ways to make money.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

A new start is possible for a relationship that has been going through a difficult time. A lot will depend on your willingness to let go of the past and, where necessary, be the first to say "sorry" (you don't have to actually mean it though).

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You may not approve of what a friend or family member is up to but it is not your place to tell them they are wrong. Wish them well, do what you can to smooth their path – and be ready to help pick up the pieces if they fail.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Today's new moon is great news for affairs of the heart but don't get too emotional and go overboard in your expressions of undying love. If you get caught up in the lovey-dovey moment you could easily make promises you later regret.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You need to be more tolerant of other people's fears and failings. The planets warn that the harder you push them and the louder you shout this weekend the worse their performance is likely to be. Gently guide them in the right direction.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You know you could resolve a difficult situation in a few moments but unless you are explicitly invited to do so you must not interfere. There are times when you must allow others to make their own mistakes and this is one of those occasions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Today's new moon will help you locate the final clue in a code you have been trying to crack for the past six months or so. When you find out what it is you must make sure that you get the credit. Don't let others steal your glory.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

A new moon in your sign, coupled with the benign influences of Venus and Jupiter, makes this one of the most hopeful and helpful weekends of the year. What is your highest ideal? Pursue it with both head and heart over the next 48 hours.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Honesty is always the best policy, so if someone asks what you think of their latest project this weekend you must tell them straight. Chances are you'll be impressed but, if not, at least make your criticism constructive. They'll thank you for it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Today's new moon will do wonders for your attitude. Most noticeably, you will be a lot more laid-back about an issue that in the past has had you tearing at your hair. At last you can see why it's not as bad as you fear. It never is.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You may not be hugely ambitious but this weekend's new moon will have you thinking about ways to make more of your leadership skills. You could not care less about fame or fortune but you do care about making a difference.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

A new moon in one of the more adventurous areas of your chart will encourage you to look outside your current environment for ideas that in some way inspire you. You may not travel far in the physical world but mentally you'll be in a different galaxy.

