Nov. 19: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don't let your feelings get the better of you over the coming 12 months. On an almost daily basis you will be challenged to channel your emotional energy into constructive activities and if you can do that you will enjoy success beyond your wildest dreams.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

You must be honest about your feelings over the next 24 hours, even if you fear it might lead to a falling out with loved ones. Bad blood is less likely if you tell them up front that you need time alone to get your head together.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Someone who acts as if they are your friend is in reality doing their utmost to undermine your efforts. You cannot let them get away with this kind of behaviour, so inform them today that if they don't stop immediately your relationship is over.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You may not want to change your opinion about something but it seems you have no choice. You have got the wrong end of the stick as far as a someone's motives are concerned and that could lead to trouble if you refuse to admit it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

A friend needs your assistance and you are not the sort to turn your back on them. If money is part of the problem then do what you can to bail them out but don't leave yourself in debt as a result. The best help is mental and emotional.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Someone you are fond of has overstepped the mark and you now have no choice but to come down on them hard. That might sound extreme but today's Mars-Pluto link warns if you don't get tough it will be you who loses out over time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

What happens today and during the early part of next week will in some way remind you that money isn't everything. No matter how rich or poor you may be financially you are still in the top one per cent when it comes to love and laughter.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If you hold a clear picture in your mind of what it is you most desire there is every chance that it will become a reality before the end of the year. Thoughts are powerful and can attract good things or bad things in equal abundance.

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You may feel justified in getting angry with someone who has been playing games with your feelings but don't take it too far. Mars in your sign makes it hard to cool down once you have started to heat up, so make sure you stay in control.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You have so much energy at your disposal at the moment and you must make sure you use it only for positive ends. Creative activities are well starred now, so channel that energy into something of an artistic nature. You CAN create a masterpiece.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

It's not wrong to be ambitious and anyone who tries to tell you otherwise is clearly jealous of your success. Opportunity is about to come knocking in a big way and if you act quickly and positively you will make them even more jealous very soon.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

What would you do if you knew you could not fail? So get on and do it. Every minute you spend doubting your own abilities is another minute wasted, so act as if success is guaranteed and before you know it your name will be up in lights.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Don't let money worries stop you from doing what you have set your heart on. If the universe wants you to do it – and it does – events will conspire to make it possible for you. A positive attitude will attract positive results, so be bold.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.