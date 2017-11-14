Nov. 20: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will work harder and expect more of yourself over the coming 12 months than you have done in many a year. It may be because you are getting older but don't worry that time is running out – the universe will give you every opportunity to shine.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You seem to believe that a problem will go away if you ignore it, but that isn't going to happen. If, as seems likely, the problem is of a financial nature the only way to solve it is by not spending so much – and earning a lot more!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

As the sun is coming to the end of its spell in your opposite sign you should let others lead the way while you take a back seat. Your ego is not so big that you cannot be a passenger for a while. You'll be driving again soon enough.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

What happens as the new week begins may seem like a random event but the planets suggest it is part of the theme that has been playing itself out in your life for several months. Follow the clues and find out what's really going on.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

If there is something of a creative nature you want to try your hand at then get on with it now while the sun in Scorpio makes it easy for you. The important thing is that you make a start – after that your momentum will keep you going.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

According to the planets you will have to deal with someone today who always seems to have a negative effect on your emotions. Whatever they say or do you must stay calm. If your self-control goes then you'll make them look good at your expense.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You have plenty of plans and you honestly believe they will work out in your favour, but don't start counting your chickens before they are hatched. You should know by now that few things in life go by the numbers, not even for those who can count.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Don't try to cram everything you want to do into just a few hours. For both health and financial reasons try to hold back a bit over the next few days. If you don't you may find that something unexpected, and painful, slows you right down!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You are very much at the centre of things at the moment but that will only last a few more days. Make sure everyone knows who you are and what you can do because before long you may be just another face in the crowd.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The sun in Scorpio at this time of year makes you sensitive to criticism and with Jupiter getting in on the act as well it may seem as if the world is against you. Deep down you know that isn't true, so cheer up. Life is good.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

What you need to understand today is that your actions affect more than just those in your immediate circle. Like ripples on a pond the consequences of what you choose to do will spread far and wide, for good or ill. So choose wisely.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Several people will weigh in with advice today as to what they think you should be doing but you must listen to your own instincts first. Everyone has their own agenda, so decide what is best for you alone. It's not selfish, it's common sense.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You can change your world any time you want, simply by changing your attitude. With that thought in mind resolve to think only happy thoughts and pursue only positive aims this week. Your world will change so quickly you'll be utterly amazed.

