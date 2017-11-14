Nov. 21: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Pluto link on your birthday suggests that your love life will improve in leaps and bounds once you accept the fact that you must go looking for romance rather than wait for it to come looking for you. Be passionate but be sociable too.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Stop worrying about your wealth (or your lack of it) and start thinking about all the fun things you are going to be doing over the next few weeks. Most of those things won't cost you any cash at all. Yes, the best things in life are free.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Make an effort to build bridges to people who, for whatever reason, you are not on the best of terms with at the moment. Most likely you have fallen out for the silliest of reasons and can easily be friends again, so make the first move.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

If someone provokes you today you will, of course, want to hit back at them, but before you do you should ask yourself what the long-term consequences are going to be. It's unlikely to have a happy outcome, so maybe you should just let it go.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The past few weeks have been a lot of fun but reality is about to assert itself in the shape of all those tasks you started but never got around to completing. Like it or not the next few weeks are going to be a bit of a slog.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Don't make too many plans for today or tomorrow. According to the planets what you think you should be doing and what you should actually be doing are quite likely two very different things, so hold back and see how the situation develops.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You may think it's okay to give up on a problem that appears to have no solution but it's not. Your reputation for brains and common sense will take a knock if others see you admit defeat. Give it some more thought – you're very close to cracking it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

According to the planets you have been trying to spark an intimate relationship with someone who apparently does not want to know, but the good news is their glacial manner will start to melt as from today. No one can resist Libra for long!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Your naturally suspicious nature has not been much in evidence in recent weeks, and that's good, but over the next few days you will start to wonder who you can trust and who needs to be watched. Don't let suspicion become paranoia though.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The sun's entry into your sign tomorrow will boost your ego, your energy and your enthusiasm and once more you will want to take a starring role in the grand game we call Life. You've been in the shadows too long – come out and shine.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Something you have been working on needs to be wrapped up as quickly as possible. If you seriously doubt that you can get it finished over the next few days then find some way to put it on hold until you can come back to it later.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Whatever you put your mind to today will work out much better than you expected. Make sure that employers and other powerful people know what you are up to because the more you impress them now the better they will reward you later on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

If you show willingness and work hard over the next few days the universe will reward you with the kind of success that you often dream about but rarely attain. Your professional reputation is due a boost and this could be it.

