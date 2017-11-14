Nov. 22: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There may be times this year when you wish you were some place else but you have to accept that you are exactly where you should be for the cosmic lessons you need to learn. Be generous when dealing with others, not just financially but spiritually, too.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

The sun's journey through your fellow fire sign of Sagittarius over the next few weeks will make you even more active and ambitious than you were before. Both your head and your heart tell you that extraordinary things are possible – so get busy.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Financial wealth is important, of course, but don't let its pursuit take over your life. By all means go all out to maximize your income over the next few days but put aside some quality time for those who mean the most to you emotionally.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Make an extra special effort to be nice to people today – not just the ones you get along with on a personal level but those who are more difficult to deal with as well. The good vibes you give out will come back to you many times over.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You may be tempted to push yourself even harder than usual today but is that such a wise idea? Probably not, seeing as you are moving at close to maximum speed with maximum effort already. Pace yourself sensibly over the next 24 hours.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The sun's move into Sagittarius today will boost your energy levels and enable you to take on the kind of tasks that scare the life out of ordinary mortals. Try to focus mainly on things that make you feel good about yourself – and make you money.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

As the sun enters one of the more sensitive areas of your chart today it's possible you could get a bit emotional. By all means let your feelings show but don't lose control completely or you could find some equally strong emotions coming back at you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You have so much to be proud of but not many people seem to be singing your praises. That will change over the next few weeks as the sun moves through the communications area of your chart. Let the world know that Libra is back!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

If you get what you are planning to do right it could make you a lot of money, but if you get it wrong it could cost you a fortune, so make sure you know all the angles before committing yourself. Get your head together and make it work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may be eager to get started on a fancy new project but don't be too hasty. The sun moves into your birth sign today and stays there for the next four weeks, so you don't have to rush. You have all the time in the world.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The sun's transit of the most sensitive area of your chart will show up your weak points over the next few days, which may not be a pleasant experience but in the long-term you will be grateful for it. Find ways to turn those weaknesses into strengths.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

New ideas and new ways of looking at the world will challenge your beliefs between now and the end of the week and there will be occasions when you have to admit that you have fallen behind the times. Don't follow new fashions slavishly though.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Make sure employers and other important people always see your best side, because if they like you on a personal level there is every chance that professional opportunities will open up for you over the next few weeks. Be ready for them.

