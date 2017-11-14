Nov. 23: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The time has come to trust your instincts, even if some of your more negative friends try to put you off with tales of how it could all go wrong. Life is supposed to be fun not a chore, so be positive and get more deeply involved.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

You will be on top form now the sun is moving in your favour. You won't be slow to speak your mind and you won't be slow to put yourself forward when there is something, or someone, that you desire. Aries must always be first.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The next few days will be wonderful, with enough activities going on in your life to keep even the most jaded Taurus interested. Say what you like, do what you like and come and go as you please. No one will complain. No one would dare.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

It seems you have so many options to choose from that you can't make your mind up which you should go for. But why should you choose right now? Those options will still be there tomorrow and the day after. Take your time and get it right.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The time has come to let a friend or loved one know that you can no longer bail them out when they get into trouble. You're not made of money – or patience come to that – so make sure they realize the bank is now closed.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If you stop to question your motives or methods today you may find it hard to get started again, so redouble your efforts and trust that fate will lead you in the right direction. There is no point having second thoughts at this late stage.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If you keep an open mind about what a friend or loved one suggests today you may find it's right up your street. You have been looking for a cause to latch on to and this could be the one most worthy or your time and talents.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If you have something to say today you must say it and not worry about what the consequences might be. It may hurt a friend's feelings but only because what you say is the truth. Sometimes you have to be blunt to get your message across.

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

A friend needs your support and you must give it with no questions asked. There were plenty of times in the past when they stepped in to help you, so now you can return the favour. Doing them good will do you good too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

What you see and hear today may not delight you but at least you will know where you stand. The sun in your sign will give you the courage to face up to situations that in the past would have had you running for cover.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Your mind may be full of brilliant ideas but they seem to be getting in the way of each other. Your task today is to arrange those ideas in order of importance and deal with them one at a time. That way at least you'll finish some.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Someone new and exciting came into your life recently and their presence is having an effect on you. It could be they're the catalyst you need to shake things up a bit and get you moving in more positive directions. Chaos can sometimes be good.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Pisces may be the nicest sign of the zodiac but what you say today will shock a few people. Others, however, won't be surprised as they have seen the change in you over the past few days. You can't keep a lid on your emotions forever.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.