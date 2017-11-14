Nov. 24: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Pluto, planet of wealth, is strong on your birthday and will help you find ways to channel your ideas in profitable directions. Expect some jealousy though from those who do not possess your magic touch. Bring them into your plans if you can.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

Someone you usually get along with okay is in a bit of a sulk at the moment and you won't be able to coax them out of it. Keep your distance and let them get on with it – under no circumstances allow their misery to rub off on you.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

If you are thinking of investing in some kind of creative venture you must – repeat, must – make sure you are 100 per cent on top of the details. Don't let would-be partners get away with leaving out facts and figures that don't add up.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You may be confused by what's been taking place in your immediate environment but don't worry about it. The planets indicate that by the start of next week everything will make perfect sense again – well, as much sense as it ever does.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You have lots of big ideas and even bigger expectations of yourself but today's sun-Pluto link warns there are forces at work that could upset your plans. Think of it as the universe's way of getting you to slow down and think more clearly.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You have what it takes to succeed – of that there is no doubt – so why are you still so unsure of yourself? The sun's recent passage through one of the more sensitive areas of your chart is now well and truly over – so get a grip.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

What occurs over the next 24 hours may undermine your confidence a bit but don't let it knock you off your stride completely. Sometimes you just have to accept that other people possess more power than you. It's not the end of the world.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Someone whose way of life is so very different to your own is trying to get you to be more like them but you know it won't work. You were born with a certain personality and you must always be true to it – it's what the universe expects of you.

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Deep down you know that what you are worrying about is of no importance but still you can't stop. Why is that? It's because your obsessive Scorpio nature refuses to let go of the past. Promise yourself that from now on you will be more forward looking.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Someone will try to persuade you to join their little gang today and if you are smart you will refuse in the nicest way possible. Don't worry that they might turn against you – it will cause a lot less damage than if you had joined them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The sun's link to Pluto in your sign will give your energy a boost but it won't make you superhuman, so be careful how much extra work you take on. Your well-being is more important than your career, so make sure you know your limits.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

It should be clear by now that a senior work colleague has no idea what they are talking about, but that makes it easier for you to make a good impression. Speak quietly and confidently and let your words of wisdom win the day.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Timing is always important and as the sun is at odds with Pluto today this might not be the best time to announce your plans to the world. If you have no choice in the matter though be ready to answer some pretty searching questions.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.