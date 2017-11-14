Nov. 25: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Set routines and fixed targets have never been of much interest to you and they will be of even less interest over the coming year. Don't make any long-term plans, just follow your instincts on a daily basis. Be mentally flexible and stay physically fit.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Difficult decisions will come easy to you this weekend and that's good because the choices you make will impact heavily on those you live and work with. For that reason alone you must take extra care before deciding on your next course of action.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Don't stop to question why you are following a path through life or you will lose momentum and fall behind in the race. Yes, of course, others will complain that you are being selfish, and maybe you are, but what of it? It's not a game.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Mercury, your ruler, is nicely aligned to changes planet Uranus this weekend, so not only will you know in your own mind what it is you should be doing but you will find just the right words to persuade others to assist you. Success is guaranteed!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You have made an effort of late to tone down your remarks because you did not want to upset those of a sensitive nature, but now you must go to the other extreme and speak your mind frankly and fearlessly. Your opinions matter.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Be sociable this weekend, even if you have quite a bit of work to get through. If you surround yourself with people who are fun to be with, it will lift your spirits and your labours won't seem so much of a burden, or take so much time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

What you see and hear over the next 48 hours may not delight you but at least you will know where you stand. Don't be too hard on yourself if it turns out you have been too trusting – most people are still very much on your side.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You may have found it difficult of late to get your head round a certain idea, which is frustrating because deep down you know it's important. However, today's Mercury-Uranus link will unlock the puzzle. You're now thinking on a much higher level.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

The sun in Sagittarius at this time of year tends to make you worry about your cash-flow situation, and indeed there may be cause for concern. But don't let it get to you to such an extent that you freeze mentally. Stay loose and keep moving forward.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Mercury, planet of the mind, links with Uranus, planet of genius, today, so whatever issues you are struggling with at the moment are unlikely to hold you back for long. Sit quietly for a few minutes and let inspiration guide you. Then act fast.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

If your efforts to convince someone with logic fail today you may have to accept that they are not on the same wavelength as you. That's okay. You don't need their help to do what has to be done, you just need the confidence to do it yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You won't put a foot wrong over the next 48 hours, thanks to Mercury's positive link to your ruling planet Uranus. You will know instantly what needs to be done in almost all situations, so listen to your inner voice and act on what it tells you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Your choices will be limited rather severely this weekend, forcing you in directions you may not have wanted to go. What you want though is of minor importance – what matters is that you act quickly and make sure you do what you have to do well.

