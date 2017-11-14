Nov. 26: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make it your aim over the coming year to be the one who pulls the strings rather than the one who dances at the end of them. How do you do that? By branching out on your own so others cannot control you. It's time to declare your independence.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Adventure is very much on your mind at the moment and there is no limit to how far you will go to find love and laughter. Others may say you are acting irresponsibly, and maybe you are, but what of it? It's your life, so enjoy it.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

It might be wise to cut back on your spending a bit over the next few days. According to the planets you won't know for certain how much will be coming in and how much will be going out until the end of next week, so play safe.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Colleagues and acquaintances are falling all over themselves to do things for you at the moment. Why the sudden rush to be your friend? Who knows? Who cares? Take advantage of their generosity while it is there – it's unlikely to last.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

People you work and do business with will expect you to deliver over the next few days and you must not let them down. But don't push yourself so hard that you risk damaging your health. Be smart and pace yourself sensibly.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Creative matters may be top of your agenda now but don't neglect affairs of the heart. If you give the love of your life the impression that you care more for your work than you do for them it could have consequences further down the line.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Be careful who you pick a fight with this week or you may find that you have taken on someone you have no hope of beating. Co-operation is a must, especially at work, so calm down and make more of an effort to get on with people.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You will have a lot to say for yourself over the next two or three days, but try to make your words sound positive or you could turn people against you. Not everyone appreciates your plain speaking ways, so sugar the pill a bit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Some of your recent efforts may not have worked out as well as you had hoped but don't worry about it. What happens during the early part of the new week will make it clear where you went wrong, and what you must do to put it right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

There are so many good things going on in your life at the moment that it would be easy to get carried away and believe that nothing could ever go wrong again. You know that isn't true, so get a grip on yourself and don't make silly mistakes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The most important thing now is that you steer clear of extremes, mentally, emotionally, financially and professionally. A more balanced approach, especially to work and relationship issues, is a must if you desire a stress-free week.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The reaction you get to some of your opinions over the next few days will give you cause for concern. How can people not see that what you say is correct? Are they blind? Are they stupid? Maybe they are, but check your own calculations as well.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Opportunities to impress the powers that be will come thick and fast over the next few days and it's quite likely you will be moving up in the world soon. But don't come on too strong and give your rivals something to attack you with.

